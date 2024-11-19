Ubisoft to fix Hibana's Elite Bundle X-Kairos Pellets in Operation Collision Point

On November 17, Ubisoft unveiled Operation Collision Point in Montreal, Canada, before the start of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal grand finals.

While Blackbeard's rework stole the show, a lot of other updates were revealed including operator balancing changes, the Siege Cup, crossplay between PC and console, and many more.

However, it's impossible to unveil every single detail, including the most minor tweaks, in a single reveal panel. Therefore, it's important to have a look at the Designer's Notes and the Patch Notes, which are often revealed during the following fortnight.

Among the tweaks unveiled in the first Patch Notes of the Operation Collision Point Test Server, there's one that has excited all Siege's Hibana mains. After years of waiting, Ubisoft is fixing Hibana's Elite Bundle X-Kairos Pellets.

During the last few seasons, many Hibana Elite Bundle owners have been reporting problems with the cosmetics when the Elite skin was equipped to the Japanese's X-Kairos: no matter what, they would look like if no skin was equipped.

Following this change, Hibana's Elite Bundle X-Kairos should have different colors, including silver and blue. The update will be introduced to the live version of Rainbow Six Siege when Operation Collision Point is fully released on December 3.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and Operation Collision Point, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.