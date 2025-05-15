Ubisoft shares potential Clash rework with new Siege X teaser

With the release of Rainbow Six Siege X being just around the corner, Ubisoft has started to share some teasers regarding potential upcoming changes.

As of now, we know that Ubisoft will introduce multiple brand new features to Rainbow Six Siege with Siege X, including weapon inspect, audio and visual improvements, a rappelling new animation, and many, many more.

Moreover, additional unexpected changes have been revealed during RE:L0:AD, the first-ever Rainbow Six Siege X professional competition. Among these tweaks, the most important ones have been the buff to Jäger's ADSs and electricity becoming a neutral element — electricity won't deliver damage and will burn both attacking and defending gadgets.

However, Ubisoft's most recent teaser for Rainbow Six Siege X goes a step further. For the first time, viewers have had a look at what's probably be the operator rework included in Year 10 Season 2. Now, it looks like it will be Clash.

In today's teaser for Rainbow Six Siege X we can see a Thermite detonating a reinforced wall and, after the explosion, we see a Clash shield... without Clash behind it. Right before the video ends, the Clash shield seems to be activated, which makes us think Clash players will be able to use the shield's electricity from a safe distance.

Although it's hard to explain how the device will work just yet, it's fair to say that Clash will probably have the ability to deploy her shield, probably just like other operators deploy a Deployable Shield. This could create new in-game situations, although it feels like the defender will still be very situational.

Regardless of the shape of the change, it's fair to say Clash desperately needs a buff. The defender currently is one of the least played defenders in Rainbow Six Siege, alongside the Russian defender Tachanka. Unfortunately, buffing or nerfing Clash is a headache, as it's difficult to balance her gadget without making her extremely good or extremely underwhelming. With a potential Clash rework coming in Year 10 Season 2, Ubisoft may have sound a solution.

