Ubisoft reveals talent lineup for RE:L0:AD

Almost a week before the start of Rainbow Six Siege X's first-ever professional competition, Rio de Janeiro's RE:L0:AD, Ubisoft has revealed the talent lineup for the competition.

As expected, RE:L0:AD's talent lineup includes some well-known faces. However, one of the list's main surprises is the absence of the North American casting duo Parker "Interro" Mackay and Jesse "Jesse" Chick.

While the talent roles haven't been unveiled yet, we expect Iain Chamber, Maria Bonino, Robert "Manic" Munday, and Ghassan "Milosh" Finge to be RE:L0:AD's hosts.

Meanwhile, the former professional players Davide "FoxA" Bucci, Gabriel "LaXInG" Mirélez, and Léo "Alphama" Robine, as well as the former coach and analyst Jack "Fresh" Allen should be RE:L0:AD's analysts.

Finally, the commentator positions are expected to be filled by the Aussie trio Jake "Zenox" Vinditti, Michael "Guzz" Gurrie, and James "Devmarta" Stewart, and the British duo Derry "Dezachu" Holt and Tim "AceOfPyrite" Leaver.

With many changes coming to Rainbow Six Siege with the arrival of Rainbow Six Siege X, RE:L0:AD will offer players the chance to see professional teams diving through the new features included. The exciting format of the group stage will turn things even spicier, so you surely don't want to miss out on any action!

