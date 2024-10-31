Ubisoft reveals how much Rainbow Six Siege has generated over the past decade

Ubisoft may not be in its golden era, but the company’s report for the second term of the year isn’t as bad as some people would have thought.

According to Ubisoft’s report, Assassin’s Creed and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege are the company’s highest-earning titles. While Assassin’s Creed still leads the race, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege has generated $3.5bn over the past decade – which makes the shooter Ubisoft’s second highest-earning video game.

Ubisoft also revealed that the number of unique players has increased 4% year-on-year, with Assassin's Creed and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege gathering “more than 30 million players each.”

The report strongly suggests Siege was a big reason behind the growth in playtime and session days across console and PC. As per Ubisoft's report:

It also looks back at the performance of seasonal content deployed throughout 2024 and the Membership program unveiled at the BLAST R6 Major Manchester.

The Year 9 Season 3 battle pass “achieved the second-best ever conversion rate.” Meanwhile, the “adoption for the recently introduced membership service grew solidly this quarter.”

It’s important to understand how much money Ubisoft can generate from Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege nowadays. As of now, the game isn’t free – with the standard edition currently being listed for 8 dollars.

The purchase of R6 Credits is crucial to unlock items and characters, like operators, cosmetics, and the game’s battle pass. Including the R6 Share program, which is crucial to support esports organizations, and the Membership system, which was introduced to the game in Year 9 Season 2, players have the chance to contribute while also customizing their experience in the game.

For instance, the only animated operator card background released to date was included in the Membership drop for August 2024. Other unique animated cosmetics can only be obtained by paying monthly or yearly memberships, which cost US$9.99 and US$79.99, respectively.

Unfortunately, Ubisoft’s report didn’t include any previously unknown information regarding the future of their other shooter, XDefiant. The game is only mentioned once, as Season 3 has been scheduled to be released sometime between October and December 2024.