Operation Twin Shells Battle Pass: What are the best skins?

With the launch of Operation Twin Shells, Ubisoft released a bunch of new features to the game including a new operator called Skopós, a new currency system called Competitive Coins, operator balancing tweaks, and more.

However, the arrival of a new operation also means the release of a new battle pass. The third season of Year 9 has seen cosmetics being introduced for Kaid, Solis, Ying, Ela, Grim, and many more items like Alpha and Bravo Packs, boosters, and R6 Credits.

Out of the 100 tiers included in Operation Twin Shell's battle pass, we have picked our favorite five items. Here's a look at them!

Gaze of Dread

Solis got what's arguably the best headgear in Operation Twin Shells' battle pass. The skin is clearly themed around Medusa, the daughter of Phorcys and Ceto. Unfortunately, players can't turn their opponents to stone with this cosmetic.

Flight of Triumph

Caveira's skin for her M12 is the only animated gun skin included in Operation Twin Shells' battle pass — therefore, it was a must to include this cosmetic in this article.

Although this cosmetic is one of the coolest in the battle pass, many players play Caveira's SPAS-15. Unlucky.

Corinthian Coral

The Corinthian Coral skin for Kaid and Goyo's TCSG12 is our favorite gun skin included in the Operation Twin Shells battle pass. The cosmetic is a breath of fresh air compared to other gun skin designs, which are more modern or techy.

Winged Stallion

The Winged Stallion gun skin is a cosmetic that can only be equipped in Ela's Scorpion. The skin includes a design that looks like flames.

Innovative Codex

Last but not least, the Innovative Codex is Operation Twin Shells' crown jewel. This weapon skin is universal, which means you can equip it to any gun in the game.