Ubisoft release new R6 Share 2025 skins including Team Liquid, FaZe Clan, Team Falcons, w7m esports, and more!

Ubisoft have released new R6 Share skins for Team Liquid, FaZe Clan, w7m esports, Team Falcons, Team Secret, DarkZero Esports, Wildcard, BNK FEARX, SCARZ, and Elevate.

These new collections come in two forms: weapon kits and full kits. The first type includes the weapon skin and an operator card portrait. Meanwhile, the full kit collections include the previously mentioned items as well as the operator's uniform and headgear.

Both bundles have different prices. While the weapon skin and operator portrait bundles can be purchased for 720 R6 Credits (648 for Membership players) the full kit collections can be purchased for 1,680 R6 Credits (1,520 for Membership players).

Keep in mind that 50% of purchase proceeds go to the featured team. So, if you want to support the Rainbow Six Siege X esports scene, purchasing these bundles is a good way to do so.

Without further ado, here's a look at the R6 Share collections included in today's drop:

Team Liquid

Team Liquid's R6 Share 2025 bundle features Valkyrie. The weapon skin for the operator's MPX has some similarities with the black ice. The skin also includes Team Liquid special logo for their 25th aniversary.

What makes this skin special is that one side is blue (moon) and the other side is red (sun). This is a unique concept that makes this skin pretty special.

FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan's R6 Share 2025 bundle features Lion. Although this collection may be a bit flatter compared to the rest, as it combines white with red, the truth is that it actually suits Lion very well. If you're a Lion main, you must give bundle a look!

w7m esports

We have a feeling this w7m esports bundle will do quite well in the store. This collection has everything: it's for one of Rainbow Six Siege's most popular operators, and, more specifically, it's for one of the best weapons in the game — Ash's R4-C. The bundle is pink and it reminds us to the collections released during Rainbow Six Siege's time-limited event Rainbow is Magic.

Team Falcons

Team Falcons' R6 Share 2025 bundle is for Ace. For those unaware, Ace is one of the best attackers in Rainbow Six Siege X. This automatically makes the bundle one of the best in the collection. However, it's a bit unfortunate that the weapon skin looks exactly the same as the one in the team's R6 Share 2024 bundle for Bandit's MP7.

Team Secret

This is arguably one of the best collections in this drop. Team Secret's operator bundle for Lesion features a weapon skin with a snake, which makes a lot of sense due to Lesion's toxic Gu Mines. Combining pink, green, and black, Team Secret's weapon skin, uniform, and operator portrait is possibly one of Lesion's best bundles in the store nowadays.

DarkZero Esports

DarkZero Esports' R6 Share 2025 bundle is for Azami. While we can't say the Japanese operator desperately needed a R6 Share collection, the Americans have done a great job with this one. Moreover, the skin features Jason "Beaulo" Doty's badge, which is a tribute to the former DarkZero Esports player and Six Invitational 2022 champion.

Wildcard

Wildcard have gone a bit bold with this one as, after going for Ram in 2024, the Americans have chosen Rook for 2025. Just like last year's, Rook's bundle has all the ingredients to do well, as it combines purple, black, and red, some colors that are often praised by the community.

BNK FEARX

BNK FEARX's bundle is another anime skin. Although the team's R6 Share 2025 collection is fire (literally) it's fair to say it's nothing special considering their previous bundles. We think it's about time for the South Koreans to look for another type of skin.

SCARZ

The Japanese team have surprisingly gone for Wamai, an operator that's not very popular in the R6 Share Program. The skin combines blue, red, black, and golden to create a unique design.

Elevate

Last but not least, we have got Elevate's R6 Share 2025 Bundle. Now, it's fair to say Elevate have gone bold with this one as they picked Montagne to represent the organization in this year's R6 Share. They are the first team to be represented by a shield operator in the R6 Share Program. So, good luck with that!

For more information about Ubisoft, Operation High Stakes, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.