Rainbow Six Siege X release Major Munich 25 Bundle

The BLAST R6 2025 Stage 2 is already underway as Ubisoft launched Operation High Stakes on September 2, 2025. One day later, the second split kicked off and it's now up to all of the top flight teams to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Munich and the Six Invitational 2026.

Played in November, the BLAST R6 Major Munich will have a prize pool of USD$750,000. The winner of the tournament will directly qualify for the Six Invitational 2026, which will be played in Paris, France, while the rest of teams will fly back home with a big chunk of SI Points.

While the wait for the next BLAST R6 Major is still of two months, Ubisoft have already released a bundle themed around the BLAST R6 Major Munich. This collection is similar to the one Ubisoft released to celebrate RE:L0:AD. Nevertheless, the bundle represents the city and the tournament, which is very nice to see.

So, here's everything you need to know about the BLAST R6 Major Munich Bundle:

BLAST R6 Major Munich Bundle

The Munich Major 25 Bundle is a collection of skins themed around the BLAST R6 Major Munich. The competition will be played in the German city between November 8 and November 16.

The collection includes two items: the Munich Major '25 Drone Skin and the Munich Major '25 Operator Card Background.

The two skins can't be purchased individually, which means players who want one of the two must buy the full collection. The Munich Major 25 Bundle can be found on Rainbow Six Siege X's in-game store for 960 R6 Credits or for 864 R6 Credits if you own the Operation High Stakes Premium Battle Pass.

Here's a look at the two items found in the Munich Major 2025 collection:

Munich Major '25 Drone Skin

The Munich Major '25 Drone Skin makes your drone look like a wiener dog. For those unaware, the wiener dog is a German breed of dogs. These are also known as Dachshund. So, considering that the event will be held in Munich, Germany, we think this is a great idea by Ubisoft!

Munich Major '25 Operator Portrait

Last but not least we have the Munich Major '25 operator portrait, which features various elements related to Germany and Rainbow Six Siege X.

The operator portrait features a kid playing with a Dachshund (the one on the drone) while wearing a Germany national team t-shirt with the number 71 on the back — which probably is a reference of Germany's historical 1-7 defeat against Brazil at the 2014 World Cup.

Additionally, players can see Blitz's shield, a Rainbow Six Siege X flag, and other Rainbow Six Siege X elements which make this item stand out.

For more information about Ubisoft, Operation High Stakes, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.