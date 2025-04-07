Ubisoft is reportedly working on a Rainbow Six turn-based tactics game

Although the Rainbow Six community's eyes are now fixed on the release of Rainbow Six Siege X, which is expected to come out on June 10, new rumors have got the players even more thrilled.

As per Insider Gaming's owner Tom Henderson, Ubisoft is developing a turn-based tactics game set in the Rainbow Six universe. According to the report, the new Rainbow Six game is "likely one or two years out" and it's aimed to be released as a "current-generation console title for the Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 5, PC, and possibly Nintendo Switch 2."

Credit: Ubisoft

Tom Henderson's report mentions a source that compared this new game with XCOM, saying "it’s an updated version of that with cinematic cutscenes and so on." All in all, the new game is expected to be "25-30 hours depending on player skill."

With Ubisoft's efforts being mainly put into Rainbow Six Siege's future, Siege X, which will be released as the game's Year 10 Season 2, it's hard to know what to expect from a new game featuring Rainbow Six Siege's characters. However, it can't be denied that having operators feature in a turn-based tactics game could have plenty of potential.

Unfortunately, it's fair to say Ubisoft's efforts to extend the Rainbow Six Siege hype to other game genre's hasn't gone as they probably had expected.

In January 2022, Ubisoft released Rainbow Six Extraction and although the game included great cut scenes and fighting the "aliens" was both interesting and entertaining, the community gradually lost interest. Eventually, Ubisoft removed support; the game's last announced maintenance was in December 2024.

Almost two years later, Ubisoft released a Rainbow Six mobile game included in the Netflix Games store: Rainbow Six SMOL. Offering a completely different experience, Rainbow Six SMOL is a squad, tactical-based game. However, the game went quite unnoticed by many.

Last but not least, it's also worth mentioning Rainbow Six Mobile. While the title is still in its beta stage, and limited to a very reduced number of countries, it is surely but steadily getting there.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege X, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.