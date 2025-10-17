Ubisoft discounts Zero Elite Bundle in Rainbow Six Siege X

Ubisoft have discounted Zero's Elite Bundle in Rainbow Six Siege X likely to promote the release of Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell on Netflix. The show was released three days ago, on October 14, 2025, and it features Sam Fisher — known as Zero in Rainbow Six Siege X.

Zero's Elite Bundle was released in January 2023 and it's known as Third Echelon. For those unaware, the Third Echelon was a top-secret initiative affiliated with the NSA and Sam Fisher was the first operator recruited.

Ubisoft's discount means Zero's Elite Bundle has been reduced by a 20%. This means that the Zero Elite Bundle now costs 1,555 R6 Credits for Membership players and 1,728 R6 Credits for non-Membership players. Before the discount, the set was 1,944 and 2,160 R6 Credits, respectively.

Zero's Elite Bundle includes a piece of headgear, a uniform, as well as weapon skins for the MP7, the SC300K, and the GONNE-6. Like any other Elite Bundle, the set also includes a special skin for his Argus Launcher, an operator card portrait, and operator card background, and a special victory animation.

In Rainbow Six Siege X, Sam Fisher, or Zero, is an attacking operator. He was released to Rainbow Six Siege X with the launch of Operation Shadow Legacy, in September 2020.

Truth is, Zero isn't one of Rainbow Six Siege X's best operators. In fact, he's arguably seen as a weak, very situational attacker. Despite being a versatile operator, not many players decide to play with Zero. Recently, in Ubisoft's Y10S3.3 Designer's Notes, Zero was revealed to have a pick rate of 8% in PC lobbies located in Platinum, Emerald, Diamond, and Champion lobbies.

Still, Zero is a great option to keep in mind. His cameras are useful not just to gather information but also to destroy defensive devices, as the cameras can shoot tasers. At the same time, he can be also used as a hard breacher, which comes in handy when attacking sites with hatches.

For more information about Ubisoft, the BLAST R6 Major Munich, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.