Y10S3.3 Designer's Notes: Denari and Solis buffed, Jäger and Bandit get new secondaries, and more!

Ubisoft released today the Designer's Notes for Y10S3.3, a mid-season patch that will target four defenders — including Denari, Solis, Jäger, and Bandit. All of the operator tweaks included in Y10S3.3 are buffs, meaning their position in the meta won't be compromised.

At the same time, Ubisoft released the win delta per operator vs. presence graphics, indicating what position each operator has in the game's current meta exclusively gathering information from servers located in Platinum and above.

Without further ado, here's a look at the Y10S3.3 Designer's Notes:

Win Delta vs. Presence - Attackers

Looking exclusively at Platinum and above PC lobbies undeniably puts Ace as the best hard breacher in the game; and that's why Thermite, Maverick, and Hibana will be buffed in Year 10 Season 4.

Other attackers that are clearly above the rest are Dokkaebi, Twitch, Thermite, and Nomad. Thermite's pick is considerably high despite Ace dominating the chart; however, that's probably because Ace is also the highest-banned attacker, with a ban rate of 70%.

Win Delta vs. Presence - Defenders

Doc's reign of terror is finally over, and this chart is the proof of it. At the time of writing, Doc's pick rate is around 15%, which is arguably one of the quickest and harshest falls an operator pick has experienced in Siege's history.

Instead, operators like Aruni, Azami, Mute, Lesion, Valkyrie, Mira, and Bandit dominate the defensive meta.

Denari

Denari was surprisingly nerfed at the beginning of the month, a change that wasn't welcomed by the Rainbow Six Siege X community. A few days later, Ubisoft decided to revert the changes — and a buff will be implemented in Y10S3.3.

Here's how the changes will affect Denari's gadget and loadout:

T.R.I.P. Connector

T.R.I.P. connector laser deals 20 damage

T.R.I.P. connectors reconnect instantly after having their LoS blocked.

Glaive-12

Damage increased from 63 to 67

Damage range drop off increased up to 15 meters to match other slug shotguns

Improved recoil and first shot recoil (PC and Console)

Total ammunition increased from 29 to 44

Hip fire accuracy increased to match other slug shotguns

Jäger

Jäger is receiving Ela's P-10C as a secondary weapon. Ubisoft expect giving Jäger a secondary handgun with sight to encourage players to combine his primary shotgun with it.

Bandit

Bandit is receiving Wamai's Keratos .357 as a secondary weapon. The addition of this weapon to Bandit's loadout will allow players to create holes in eventually reinforced walls, improving sound propagation — which can be differential when Bandit-tricking.

Solis

Solis' pick rate took a massive nosedive once Ubisoft released multiple nerfs that affected the Colombian's SPEC-IO. Now, improvements will be added to her operator gadget, including:

Detection Range set to 20m (was 12m).

Overclock Duration set to 15s (was 10s).

Minimum SPEC-IO charge to activate the ability set to 25% (was 50%).

Additionally, Solis' Bulletproof Camera will be replaced by Impact Grenades.

For more information about Ubisoft, the BLAST R6 Major Munich, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.