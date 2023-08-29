Top 6 Operation Heavy Mettle's Battle Pass Cosmetics

Finally, Operation Heavy Mettle is here! Rainbow Six Siege's third season for Year 8 has been released today, on Aug. 29, and the players have welcomed the new content with open arms.

One of the most exciting features at the start of every season is the Battle Pass, which includes almost a hundred new cosmetics to the game. However, to get your hands on all of them, you must unlock the premium version of the Battle Pass!

Operation Heavy Mettle's Battle Pass

Operation Heavy Mettle's Battle Pass includes a wide range of rewards that the players can get by playing the game.

With more than 20 Alpha Packs and Bravo Packs, and multiple universal skins and operator card backgrounds, the Battle Pass price is extremely small for what it has to offer.

This season's Battle Pass includes various cosmetics for IQ, Castle, Melusi, Thermite, Amaru, Nomad, Smoke, Frost, Dokkaebi, Vigil, Bandit, and Rainbow Six Siege's new operator Ram.

In this article, we have gathered a Top 6 of our favorite cosmetics included in Operation Heavy Mettle's Battle Pass!

Best Cosmetics in Operation Heavy Mettle's Battle Pass

Here's a look at our favorite six cosmetics included in Operation Heavy Mettle's Battle Pass:

Tiger Bomb

We don't usually include charms on these kinds of tops, but this one deserves to be here. The design of the tiger is impressive and the color of the grenade looks like the one seen in the charms given to Champion players.

Officer Brigandine

Ubisoft's work on Vigil's cosmetics in Operation Heavy Mettle's Battle Pass is insane, so don't be surprised if you see multiple of his skins on this list.

Structural Scales

Vigil's SMG-12 is getting some love as well, as the weapon is getting a brand-new cosmetic. Vigil is not the only operator that can use this skin as Dokkaebi and Warden also have access to this gun.

Ferocious Green

Bandit, Zero, and Fenrir are getting this new cosmetic called Ferocious Green, which only has green and black on it. However, the design is clean and beautiful. It does the job!

Untamed Territory

Arguably Operation Heavy Mettle's Battle Pass best operator card background. The tiger seen on the previous skin also features in this cosmetic.

Yeouiju

Last but not least, Vigil's skin for his K1A. This is an animated skin, which means one of its parts is animated. The dragon on the skin isn't painted on the weapon but it's shaped around it.