The post-Stage 3 transfers so far: Soniqs sign CTZN from G2, DWG KIA rebrand to Dplus KIA

During the Six Jonkoping Major a number of high-profile roster changes took place. Here’s a rundown of them so far ahead of the transfer window’s opening on Dec. 10th:

#flag@20:kr DPlus KIA

January 9th -- DWG KIA has rebranded to DPlus KIA, a change that also affects the team's Rainbow Six Siege's roster. The announcement was made after the news of Lee "Soldier" Si-hyeon joining on loan from Talon Esports.

January 9th -- DWG KIA has announced the signing of Lee "Soldier" Si-hyeon on loan. Soldier has been competing for Talon Esports since 2020 and it's his first roster move since then.

January 5th -- DWG KIA has announced the signing of Lee "Harp3rXD" Hyo-jun, who has international experience for both Cloud9 and SANDBOX Gaming.

December 26th -- DWG KIA has today announced the team's decision of having Park "PJH" Jae-hyun's contract "terminated". Meanwhile, Jang "Houndbird" Gwon-jae will continue as Head Coach.

#flag@20:us Soniqs

January 6th -- Soniqs today announced the signing of Ben "CTZN" McMillan from G2 Esports. He will compete in the Six Invitational 2023 with the North American squad, who previously had benched Evan "Kanzen" Bushore.

December 4th -- Just under a week after their semi-final appearance at Jönköping Major, Soniqs have benched Evan "Kanzen" Bushore. The move was confirmed by former Soniqs IGL and current General Manager Seth "supr" Hoffman on his Twitch stream.

Supr elaborated that the move was a "team decision" and also revealed that the team has not yet lined up a replacement for Kanzen.

#flag@20:jp CYCLOPS athlete gaming

January 5th -- Hideki "Gatorada" Nishida leaves CYCLOPS athlete gaming in what's the roster's first roster move in over three years.

#flag@20:us beastcoast

January 4th -- The North American League organization beastcoast has announced the release of its Rainbow Six Siege roster.

#flag@20:gb MNM Gaming

January 4th -- MNM Gaming has parted ways with Callum "Neonical" Humphreys. In his place, former member Nathan "Nathan" Sharp has joined the team from Natus Vincere. This is MNM Gaming's first roster change in over a year.

#flag@20:ua Natus Vincere

January 4th -- Natus Vincere has replaced Nathan "Nathan" Sharp with Jesse "Jeggz" Ojanen. The Fin played with TENSTAR, where he won the Northern Premier League Season 1 after a 3-2 victory over EUL side Heroic. He was also Europe's Challenger League highest-rated player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.35.

#flag@20:us M80

December 23rd -- Former XSET COO and co-founder Marco Mereu's new esports organization M80 has signed XSET's former Rainbow Six Siege roster.

#flag@20:tw Dire Wolves

December 22nd -- Dire Wolves captain Hou "Ed" Tsung-cheng has announced his decision of retiring from competitive Rainbow Six Siege. This comes after his participation at the Six Jönköping Major and just three weeks before the start of the SI 2023 APAC Closed Qualifier.

December 20th -- Wu "Reeps96" Weichen has parted ways with Dire Wolves for "personal reasons". He competed in the Six Jönköping Major, where he got a SiegeGG rating of 1.14.

This comes just a few weeks before the start of the SI 2023 APAC Closed Qualifier, where Dire Wolves will have to compete without the team's best Stage 3 player.

#flag@20:es KOI

December 20th -- Following Spanish streamer bai "Ibai" Llanos' organization KOI partnership with Rogue, the Six Berlin Major champions will now play in Rainbow Six Siege under the purple banner.

#flag@20:br Black Dragons

December 20th -- Vinícius "live" Santos is back to Black Dragons after his spell at 00 Nation. He joins the team after Black Dragons benched Vitor "Peres" Peres.

This will be live's third spell at Black Dragons, as his first was from Jun. 2019 to Mar. 2020. His second was from Mar. 2021 to Mar. 2022.

December 6th -- After 18 months on the Black Dragons e-Sports roster, Vitor "peres" Peres has now been benched. This comes just 11 days after Black Dragons competed in the Six Jonkoping Major quarter-finals, their first global event in R6 in almost five years.

#flag@20:us XSET

December 19th -- XSET has left the Rainbow Six Siege in a year where the team qualified for two Six Majors, Charlotte and Berlin. In Germany, the team reached its best international result, a semi-final finish.

#flag@20:br FaZe Clan

December 18th -- FaZe Clan announced the departure of Gabriel "cameram4n" Hespanhol from the team. It's the second time cameram4n leaves the team, after doing so to join MIBR in 2020.

With FaZe Clan, cameram4n has won the Six Sweden Major in 2021, and finished in third place in the Six Invitational 2022 after losing to eventual champions TSM.

#flag@20:ru Outsiders

December 15th -- Virtus.pro announced the team's new lineup, which sees Danil "JoyStiCK" Gabov and Artur "ShepparD" Ipatov joining the player roster. Meanwhile, Eugene "Zheka" Bokhanov has joined as the team's new coach.

With these new changes, Outsider's roster is now the same as Team Empire's squad that reached the Six Invitational 2022 Grand Final.

#flag@20:kr SANDBOX Gaming

December 15th -- SANDBOX Gaming sign Mephi as SyAIL replacement

SANDBOX Gaming, who will compete in the Six Invitational 2023 APAC Qualifier next month, have announced the signing of Park "Mephi" Ju-wan. He will replace Song "SyAIL" Dong-seon, a departure that was announced just three days ago.

December 12th -- SANDBOX Gaming have parted ways with Song "SyAIL" Dong-seon. He had been part of the roster since 2020, as he represented Cloud9 before the lineup joined the yellow Korean powerhouse.

#flag@20:us DarkZero Esports

December 28th -- DarkZero Esports announced the return of Alexander "Skys" Magor and the signing of the former Challenger League player Gaveni.

December 12th -- Paul "Hyper" Kontopanagiotis and Tyler "Ecl9pse" McMullin have left the roster. They were the remaining pieces of the roster assembled by DarkZero Esports back in 2019.

November 17th -- After joining in September on a “3-month freelance contract” Tanner "Forceful" McHattie worked for DarkZero in “opposition scouting and assistant coach” roles throughout Stage 3.

After failing to qualify for the Six Major and finishing the NAL in fifth place, the ex-Tempo Storm, Mirage, and Astralis staff member has left the organization.

#flag@20:ru TT9 Esports

December 12th -- TT9 Esports announced the departures of Anatoly "eXoduSS" Martynov and Nikita "Niko2k" Rusjaev. Former Team Empire, Rogue, and Virtus.pro IGL Eugene "karzheka" Petrishin and former Virtus.pro player Yaroslav "FMX" Kurzin have joined the team instead.

#flag@20:br MIBR

December 10th -- MIBR today announced their decision to bench Luca "LuKid" Sereno after parting ways with Enzo "Rappz" Aziz yesterday. Incoming are "Dodez" and "Nyjl", though both are currently only in a trial capacity for the team.

December 9th -- MIBR today announced the departure of Enzo "Rappz" Aziz from their team. Rappz stated on Twitter that he was "free to listen to new proposals" following his departure.

#flag@20:br w7m esports

December 6th -- After being benched last August and replaced by Julio "Julio" Giacomelli, Gleidson "GdNN1" Nunes has now officially left w7m esports. This comes after the team finished in the semi-finals of the Berlin Major with GdNN1 and the Jonkoping Major with Julio.

#flag@20:us Elevate

December 2nd -- Four and a half years after LaXInG's last game for Elevate he returned to the organization to coach their APAC South team for Stage 3.

After failing to qualify for the Six Jonkoping Major, LaXInG has now left the team. This comes despite Elevate already having a SI 2023 spot and with LaXInG possibly returning to a player position in North America.

#flag@20:gb Heroic

December 14th -- Benjamin "Benjamaster2k" Dereli announced he will part ways with Heroic after the conclusion of the European League Finals.

December 1st -- After being benched on Heroic in August and replaced by Marc "jume" Steinmann, Jake "Sloth" Brown's contract is officially up and is now a free agent. Heroic attended both the Charlotte and Jonkoping Majors before and after Sloth left the lineup, exiting both in the groups.

#flag@20:jp FAV gaming

December 1st -- Taiga "Taipon" Katagari has parted ways with FAV gaming after four years on the team, having been one of three players that had been signed when the organization entered Rainbow Six Siege in 2018.

Read more about this change here.

#flag@20:jp REJECT

November 30th -- Just under three weeks after REJECT signed former Nora-Rengo star player Toya "Papilia" Miyazawa and Team Northeption player "CoPaHiPo", its roster is evidently set to disband.

This follows LFT (Looking for Team) posts from CoPaHiPo, Toya "solty" Kojima, Tadanari "tadaNiki" Uezato, and Masahiro "Candy" Minagi and confirmation from solty upon SiegeGG enquiry.

Read more about this story here.

#flag@20:us Mirage

November 30th -- Tyler "Kento" Ross has been benched on Mirage one week after he represented the organization at Mirage's first Major event.

Read more about this change here.

November 29th -- Just two days after the end of the Jönköping Major, Mirage has parted ways with both its head coach, Cristian "Guerra" Guerra, and assistant coach Zachary "Nyx" Thomas. Both were not deemed as a "good fit" for the team and reached an agreement with the organization to part ways mutually, according to Guerra himself.

Read more about this change here.

#flag@20:ca Parabellum Esports

George "SilentEndz" Hernandez and Jaidan "Packer" have joined Parabellum to replace Eskaa and Azian.

November 21st -- Xavier "Eskaa" Avoine has left Parabellum.

Eskaa had been on Parabellum since they were playing in the Canada Division. He went with them to the Six Invitational 2021, won back-to-back Challenger League stages with them, and beat the American XSET roster in the relegation match. However, Parabellum since finished in seventh, sixth, and ninth place in the North American League with him notably being one of the NAL's lowest-rated players during Stages 2 and 3.

November 4th -- After a disappointing ninth-place finish during Stage 3 of the NAL, Parabellum has dropped their newest pickup, Connor "Azian" Felux. Read more about this here.

#flag@20:de G2 Esports

November 29th -- After announcing his exit from G2 Esports minutes after being eliminated from the Six Berlin Major back in August, Kevin "Prano" Pranowitz's contract with G2 is now officially up, meaning he's now a free agent.

#flag@20:br Ninjas in Pyjamas

December 10th -- After parting ways with Joao "Kamikaze" Gomes, Ninjas in Pyjamas have announced the signings of Raul "kondz" Romao and the coach Arthur "TchubZ" Figueira, who won the Six Mexico Major with Team oNe in Aug. 2021.

Read more about this change here.

November 22nd -- The longest-running duo in Siege history, Gustavo "Psycho" Rigal and João "Kamikaze" Gomes, has split.

The two have been playing together since 2014 and have been teammates in Siege since Feb. 2017. Since then, they’ve played in five Six Invitational tournaments, five Six Major tournaments, and two ESL Pro League Finals. They won SI 2021 and finished second in the Season 6 Finals, SI 2020 and the Sweden Major. They are both titans of Siege and now they’re both going separate ways.

November 24th -- They will also be searching for a coach, as the team’s only coaching staff, Sneepy, also left two days after Kamikaze’s departure. Marcus "Sneepy" Matos had only joined in June but failed to help the team’s fortunes improve. Prior to coaching NiP, Sneepy had finished second in 2021’s Challenger League equivalent tournament, so a future as a player is still on the cards.

#flag@20:kr Spear Gaming

November 18th -- despite finishing the stage as the second-best player on Spear, Im "saeyeora" Seung-hwan left with just a four-word Tweet.

November 17th -- Koo "RoyBoy" Min-seong joined Spear on loan from DWG and is now out of both organizations.

November 14th -- Choi "CrazyBoy" Min-ho left after he was the single worst professional player in the world by SiegeGG in Stage 3.

The players that remain are Hwang "NL" Gyo-min, who has been standing in as a player after being initially signed as the team’s head coach, and Park "Mephi" Ju-wan, the only player on the team with a consistently positive performance. It is unknown if Mephi will aim to rebuild or if this is finally the end of Spear, a team that has been a disaster from the start.

The Spear Gaming organisation has not acknowledged any of the player's exits.

#flag@20:us Astralis

November 17th -- Astralis have opted to bench Matthew "Dpfire" Macway after the team went from winning two NAL stages in a row to finishing in sixth place during Stage 3.

Dpfire's replacement was announced to be Chris "Spiff" Park, making him the first signing of the window across the five main professional leagues.