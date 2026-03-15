Team Secret unveil Nafe signing

Team Secret have announced the signing of Nathan "Nafe" Sharp to complete their Rainbow Six Siege roster ahead of the start of Year 11. The British player will compete once again alongside Ben "CTZN" McMillan, with whom he played at DarkZero Esports. The 27-year-old signing was confirmed just yesterday.

The British duo have joined Team Secret with the difficult mission to replace Adrian "Adrian" Tryka and Marc "jume" Steinmann's departures, two players who were crucial in the team's results in Year 10, where they won the Esports World Cup 2025 and reached the Six Invitational 2026 grand final.

Team Secret's new lineup will make its professional debuts in just a fortnight, when they compete in the Europe and MENA League 2026 Kickoff. The competition is expected to start on March 30, 2026, and it will give four teams from the region a shot at taking part in the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City.