Team Secret qualify for Six Invitational 2026

Team Secret have qualified for the Six Invitational 2026 after their 2-0 victory against Virtus.pro. This result comes one day after the team's 0-2 defeat against Team Falcons in their first Upper Bracket game of the BLAST R6 Europe and MENA League 2025 Regional Finals.

So far, it has been a great season for Team Secret as they made a couple of steps forward both regionally and internationally. In Europe and MENA, the Europeans have been capable of put a lot of pressure onto Team Falcons and G2 Esports. Meanwhile, abroad, Team Secret secured USD$750,000 after winning the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 without losing a single map. More recently, Team Secret got their highest finish at a Major; a Top 6 finish at the BLAST R6 Major Munich.

Team Secret's 2-0 win over Virtus.pro also means the European mix will be in Attard, Malta, next weekend to compete against Team Falcons and G2 Esports for a chance to become regional champions and improve their seeding at the Six Invitational 2026. It also means the Russian roster will have to compete in the Last Chance Qualifier as it will be the team's final shot to grab a Six Invitational 2026 ticket.

The Six Invitational 2026 will be the tournament's third edition for Team Secret. In Paris, the team will have another shot at finally making it out of the group stage, something that the organization has never achieved after disappointing group stage exits in 2023 and 2025.

