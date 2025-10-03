Europe and MENA League 2025 Regional Finals: Everything you need to know

The Europe and MENA League 2025 Regional Finals will see the six best teams in the region facing off to qualify for the Six Invitational 2026 and claim regional glory. It will be the first Regional Finals played in the old continent since the European League 2022 Finals, which were won by Team BDS and also included Wolves Esports, Heroic, and MNM Gaming. Three years later, only Team BDS stands in the circuit.

Here's everything you need to know about the Europe and MENA League 2025 Regional Finals:

Dates and location

The Europe and MENA League 2025 Regional Finals will be played in December between November 29 and December 7. The initial rounds will be played online while the Upper Bracket Final, the Lower Bracket Final, and the grand final will be played in Attard, Malta.

Here's a look at when each round will be played:

November 29: Upper Bracket Semifinals and Lower Bracket Round 1

November 30: Lower Bracket Round 2 and Lower Bracket Round 3

December 6: Upper Bracket Final and Lower Bracket Final

December 7: Grand final

Format

The Europe and MENA League 2025 Regional Finals will follow a double-elimination system. The top four seeds, including G2 Esports, Team Falcons, Team Secret, and Gen.G Esports have been placed in the Upper Bracket Semifinals. Meanwhile, Virtus.pro and Team BDS will begin their playoff runs from the Lower Bracket Round 1. All of the matches in the competition will be BO3 series.

Keeping in mind that there are only six teams in the competition, the losers in the Upper Bracket Semifinal will be divided into "best" loser and "worst" loser. The worst loser will fall to the Lower Bracket Round 2 while the best loser will fall to the Lower Bracket Round 3.

Prize pool and Six Inviational Points

The Europe and MENA League 2025 Regional Finals will include a prize pool as well as offering a Six Invitational 2026 spot or SI Points to five of the participants. Here's how these will be split:

1st: €40,000 and Six Invitational 2026 spot

2nd: €20,000 and 700 SI Points

3rd: €15,000 and 400 SI Points

4th: €13,000 and 100 SI Points

5th: €7,000 and 50 SI Points

6th: €5,000

Teams

The Europe and MENA League 2025 Regional Finals will include six teams. Here's a look at the teams that qualified for the event.

G2 Esports (44 points)

G2 Esports was the first team to clinch a spot to compete at the Europe and MENA League 2025 Regional Finals. The players did so with five group stage matches left in Stage 2.

The samurai were the most consistent in Stage 1 after the team topped the group stage standings with 22 points and won the playoffs following victories against Virtus.pro, Team Secret, and Team Falcons.

G2 Esports' first place at the Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 1 was followed by a second-place finish at the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025. The samurai shockingly fell against Team Secret after losing three back-to-back maps against the European mix.

Despite the team's disappointing performance at the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 grand final, the samurai proved the defeat was just a stain in what has been, so far, a great season. In Stage 2, G2 Esports gathered 22 points again, but finished in second place with the same amount of points as Team Falcons, who topped the group phase standings. All in all, the samurai ended the Europe and MENA League 2025 with an overall record of 12-3-2-1 excluding playoffs.

Team Falcons (41 points)

In terms of consistency Team Falcons are right below G2 Esports. The French-majority roster haven't been as dominant as they were in 2024 but still managed to keep themselves at the top of the standings with a great record.

In Stage 1, Team Falcons finished the group phase in third place only behind G2 Esports and Team Secret. After an underwhelming Siege X EWC 2025 performance, where they got eliminated after Day 1's action, the green roster easily got back on track with a top seed finish as they accumulated 22 points in Stage 2.

With an average SiegeGG rating of 1.34, Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu was the best player in Stage 2 as he finished the split with the best K-D, 110-64 (+46), the best entry balance, 19-8 (+11), and the fourth-best KOST, 74. He was the best player of the stage, with his teammate Josh "Yuzus" Pritchard sitting in fourth place with a SiegeGG rating of 1.23.

Team Secret (37 points)

Team Secret experienced a massive upgrade this season after the signings of Yanis "Mowwwgli" Dahmani and Noah "NoaUrz" Urwitz as well as the addition of Igor "Vivas" Vivas as the team's assistant coach. Following disappointing performances at the Six Invitational 2025 and RE:L0:AD, the roster was capable of putting G2 Esports and Team Falcons in serious trouble in both BO1 and BO3 series.

Following the conclusion of Stage 1, where they secured 20 points, the European mix won the Siege X EWC 2025 after going unbeaten in a run that included wins against Team Falcons, w7m esports, Weibo Gaming, Spacestation, and G2 Esports. What makes this run even more impressive is that Team Secret didn't lose a single map.

Despite Team Secret's result in Riyadh, the international champions didn't have a good start to Stage 2 and, at some point, it felt like the chance of seeing the roster missing out on the BLAST R6 Major Munich was very real. However, after their three consecutive defeats against G2 Esports, Team Falcons, and Fnatic, Team Secret ended up finishing in third place with 17 points after a run of six back-to-back wins.

Gen.G Esports (29 points)

While the difference between G2 Esports, Team Falcons, and Team Secret is quite slim, Gen.G Esports is still a few steps behind. This can be seen after having a quick glance at the standings; the difference between Team Secret and Gen.G Esports (8 points) is the same as the difference between first-seed G2 Esports and the Siege X EWC 2025 champions.

However, it's worth mentioning Gen.G Esports' progression when facing off against the three top sides in the region. While Stage 1 included two one-sided defeats against G2 Esports and Team Falcons, an overtime win against Team Secret, and another one-sided loss against G2 Esports at the Siege X EWC 2025, in Stage 2, the French-majority roster took down G2 Esports in regulation and sent both Team Falcons and Team Secret to overtime. The improvement is obvious, and that's exactly why Gen.G Esports are in fourth place in the overall standings.

In Stage 1, Gen.G Esports narrowly qualified for EML's playoffs after securing nine of their twelve points across the final four play days. Meanwhile, in Stage 2, Gen.G Esports didn't look like fighting for survival; they played as a more mature, experienced side with a way higher ceiling. This comes from a side that headed to the start of the season as an orgless mix after ENCE dropped the roster, and was surprisingly given a chance by Gen.G Esports; hard work is paying off.

Virtus.pro (23 points)

And... breathe. Virtus.pro narrowly qualified for the EML 2025 Regional Finals following a horrendous end to the campaign where the Russians could only secure 8 points in Stage 2 after only being able to beat WYLDE, Fnatic, and Gen.G Esports. This awful run saw the Bears missing out on Stage 2's playoffs and, ultimately, the BLAST R6 Major Munich.

Such a result has hurt the team's chances of qualifying for the Six Invitational 2026; still, they will do so if they win the Regional Finals or the EML Six Invitational 2026 Last Chance Qualifier. Nevertheless, seeing Virtus.pro having to go to these limits is underwhelming. The Europeans have one of the most experienced, long-lasting squads in the scene, and seeing them struggling so much to even avoid relegation is surprising.

Although suffering so much at the end of Stage 2 it's undeniable that Virtus.pro are a threat to any team. Thanks to their Stage 1 performance, the Russians now have two months to get ready for a do-or-die Regional Finals that could put them between a rock and a hard place, if they aren't there already.

Team BDS (22 points)

Last but not least, and only one point ahead seventh-place MACKO Esports, Team BDS were the last side to clinch a Regional Finals spot.

It has been a difficult year for Team BDS fans as the team hasn't been the same since their former players signed for Team Falcons. Ultimately, the size of the team's goals were considerably reduced, going from winning international championships to smaller feats. However, Team BDS' roster is one that excites; with a formidable staff team and a lineup that perfectly balances experience with talent, it feels like Team BDS' full potential is yet to be unlocked.

Unfortunately, this hasn't been seen in the Europe and MENA League 2025, at least not yet. The Europeans' hopes of qualifying for the BLAST R6 Major Munich aren't over yet as they will play against Gen.G Esports next week. That's when they will have a chance to create a solid statement, as a qualification for Germany would keep their Six Invitational 2026 hopes very alive.

You can purchase your tickets to attend the matches played in Attard, Malta, here. For more information about Ubisoft, Year 10 Season 3, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.