Team Secret announce CTZN signing

Team Secret have announced the signing of Ben "CTZN" McMillan. The British player returns to Europe and MENA's top flight after three seasons in North America, where he competed for Soniqs, M80, and DarkZero Esports. In Europe, the team played for MNM Gaming, Natus Vincere, and G2 Esports. He also enjoyed of a short spell for Into The Breach, which happened in January 2025.

He's the first of two new signings, with the final one yet to be unveiled, as the team suffered two departures following the Six Invitational 2026 grand final, including Adrian "Adrian" Tryka and Marc "Jume" Steinmann.

Throughout Year 10, Team Secret became one of the best teams in the scene as they won the Esports World Cup 2025 and reached the Six Invitational 2026 grand final. Due to the team's win in Riyadh last year, the team have already qualified for this year's edition as they are the defending champions.

The signing of CTZN adds a ton of experience and individual skill. Certainly, the British will have to adapt to the team's needs and playstyle. The goal is clear: keep Team Secret as one of the best teams in the region with constant international qualifications and plenty of regional fights.