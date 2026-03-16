Team Liquid unveil Rainbow Six Siege roster for Year 11

Team Liquid have unveiled the Blue Cavalry's Rainbow Six Siege roster for Year 11. The team includes all of FURIA's former pieces except for Gustavo "HerdsZ" Herdina. To replace the Brazilian, the team has kept Gabriel "Maia" Maia as this will be his third year as a Team Liquid player.

The Brazilian lineup is mainly remembered for the team's performances under w7m esports. Before Felipe "FelipoX" Lucia and Felipe "nade" Ferreira's arrivals, the team had already outperformed expectations throughout Year 7 with back-to-back Six Major semifinals and a Six Invitational 2023 grand final appearance. However, in Year 8, the team stole the show as they won back-to-back BLAST R6 Major editions and the Six Invitational 2024.

Under FURIA, the team won RE:L0:AD, reached the Six Invitational 2025 Top 3 and the Six Invitational 2026 Top 6, as well as multiple deep international runs in the two Esports World Cup editions.

It's also an exciting chapter for the Brazilians as the addition of Maia is their first roster change in two years. The Brazilian did extremely well in Year 10 as he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.13 in 60 maps. If we only count players with 50 or more maps played, his average was the fourth-highest only behind Zack "Stompn" Lamb, Wu "Reeps96" Weichen, and Luccas "Paluh" Molina.