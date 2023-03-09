Team Liquid signs volpz to replace AsK

Banner image: Ubisoft / @robincerutti

Today, Team Liquid announced the signing of Gabriel "volpz" Fernandes from w7m esports. He joins the roster following the departure of Gabriel "AsK" Santos.

Volpz made his top-flight debut with w7m when he joined the team in Mar. 2022. He quickly adapted to tier-one play, getting the best SiegeGG Rating in the BR6 in Stage 1 -- a 1.22 figure while playing Buck and Smoke.

His numbers dropped at the Charlotte Major -- but only slightly and due to the bulls playing from Mexico due to visa complications. However, when he was back in Brazil, volpz's best form was back, too, as he finished Stage 2 with a SiegeGG Rating of 1.20.

At the Berlin Major, Volpz's SiegeGG Rating of 1.13 was the best on w7m esports, where the team reached the semi-finals. Ultimately, he was chosen as one of the EVPs of the competition.

Finally, in Stage 3, the young player got a SiegeGG Rating of 1.14 in the BR6. Later on, at the Jönköping Major, he kept it going with a SiegeGG Rating of 1.10.

At the Six Invitational 2023, his last event for w7m, Volpz helped his team to reach the grand-final. In comparison, Liquid crashed out in the first round of plagoffs after struggling in the group stage.

Volpz's consistency in 2022 saw him ranked seventh-best in Year 7, behind Pablo "Gryxr" Rebeil and Volpz's w7m teammate Diego "Kheyze" Zanello.