Team Falcons have parted ways with Six Invitational 2025 and Montreal Top 8 roster

Team Falcons have parted ways with their now-former Rainbow Six Siege roster, as per the head coach Rakan "Madskills" Alsubaie.

In a post on his personal X account, Madskills explained that the roster is "looking for an organization to compete in the Saudi Leagues and BLAST tournaments."

Madskills' post included the name of every member in the roster except for Abdul "Okillz" Saloum and Q6z., who would only play for Team Falcons in the Saudi eLeague 2024.

After a tough start to the 2024 season, where they missed out on the BLAST R6 Major Manchester and the Esports World Cup 2024, the green falcons added Roberto "Robby" Pintarelli and the Kuwaiti twins Abdullah "Dov2hkiin" Alsaeedi and Abdulrahman "Guardz" Alsaeedi. Following their arrivals, the team collected back-to-back Top 8 international finishes, including the BLAST R6 Major Montreal and the Six Invitational 2025.

Although Team Falcons have parted ways with their Rainbow Six Siege roster, fans should expect the esports organization to stay in the game's competitive scene, as the team has a spot in the R6 Share 2025 Program. Now, an obvious question arises: what will Team Falcons' next move be?

