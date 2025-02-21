Dream reveals Unwanted's players have gone different ways after "people received individual offers they couldn’t refuse"

Without a doubt, Unwanted was one of the Cinderella stories of the Six Invitational 2025 as the orgless roster finished in fourth place, meaning they secured USD$170,000.

After the team's win against RazaH Company in the Lower Bracket Quarterfinals, the Americans were knocked out by the eventual Six Invitational 2025 champions FaZe Clan.

Unfortunately for Unwanted's fans, the players and staff in the roster have decided to go different ways, as confirmed by Mitch "Dream" Malson on his personal X account.

According to the 25-year-old, the Unwanted roster is no longer together as "people received individual offers they couldn’t refuse." The former Oxygen Esports player is now looking for a new team to represent.

While many fans expected a team to pick up all of Unwanted's pieces, that was very unlikely looking at the whole North American transfer window.

With M80 having recently parted ways with Jaidan "Packer" Franz, Wildcard with Dylan "Bosco" Bosco and Chris "Spiff" Park, and the recent incorporation of Cloud9 to the R6 Share 2025 Program, the roster mania was probably too big to not have an impact into Unwanted's team. After all, a group of free agency players that includes three BLAST R6 Major champions and that has just placed in fourth of a Six Invitational is too good to ignore.

