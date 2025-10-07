Team Falcons and Team Secret qualify for BLAST R6 Major Munich

Team Falcons and Team Secret have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Munich after taking down Team BDS and G2 Esports, respectively.

Team Falcons was the first to clinch a spot after a tough series against Team BDS. The Six Invitational 2025 grand finalists had a shaky start to the series as Team BDS surprisingly won the first map, Chalet, after a 7-5 victory. Eventually, Team Falcons ended up claiming the 2-1 victory after back-to-back 7-4 and 7-3 wins on Clubhouse and Lair.

Shortly after, Team Secret took down G2 Esports without experiencing many difficulties as the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 champions got two one-sided wins on Border and Bank, maps that ended in 7-5 and 7-2 scores.

With these results, Team Falcons and Team Secret have become the first European sides to qualify for Munich. Two more teams will join them on October 13 as G2 Esports, Gen.G Esports, Team BDS, and Wolves Esports are still in the race to qualify for the only Major of the BLAST R6 2025 season

For more information about Ubisoft, Operation High Stakes, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.