Team colors in Rainbow Six Siege X: How to change to purple, green, yellow, and more!

With Operation Tenfold Pursuit being released on December 2, Rainbow Six Siege X fans are extremely hyped about the future of the game. A powerful speech by Joshua Mills restored the fans' hopes of seeing Siege thrive in the near future, as new playlists, new content, and maps should be released to the game soon.

This also applies to customization in Rainbow Six Siege X. Ubisoft is giving Rainbow Six Siege X players more options to customize their experience in the game. Before Operation Tenfold Pursuit, players could only choose red, orange, and blue as their team colors. However, that's changing in Year 10 Season 4.

Players to be able to change team colors to purple, green, yellow, and more!

Starting from Operation Tenfold Pursuit, players will be able to change their team colors to purple, green, and yellow, as well as the default red, orange, and blue.

This feature is introduced to allow the community to customize their Rainbow Six Siege X experience as well as making it easier for colorblind players to enjoy the game.

The colors can be seen in multiple screens, including the screen displayed right before the beginning of the round and the scoreboard that's always displayed during the match, where players can see friendly and enemy operators and the game's score.

When personalizing these colors, other features are also changed, including the color displayed of your teammates, when, for example, someone finds the bomb site.

Players to be able to change bomb site and ping color

Ubisoft is also allowing players to change the color of the bomb site as well as the color of their pings. The colors included are gold, light teal, light blue, light green, green, orange, purple, red, and white.

This change goes hand-in-hand with the team colors tweak previously discussed and it simulates the optic color changes. This is, again, to improve the players' power over the customization of the game. At the same time, it helps colorblind players to integrate themselves better, adapting the game to their needs.

All of these features may look very cool but we've not explained how you can change them... so, without further ado, here's how!

How to change the team colors and site colors in Rainbow Six Siege X?

To change the team, site, and ping colors in Rainbow Six Siege X players must navigate to options, go to accessibility, and scroll down to HUD colors.

The HUD colors section in Rainbow Six Siege X includes the following categories:

Your team color

Enemy team color

Positive feedback

Negative feedback

Objective marker icons

Location ping

Optic color

Each one can be used to change the color of a different feature. Our advice is that you change your optic color to green or purple, because it won't mix with the environment, which is often brown and dull, and it also helps in terms of reflexes and reaction time. Then, changing your team and enemy colors won't really have an impact in your performance; but it will likely refresh your in-game experience.

Keep in mind that this change hasn't gone live yet, but it will be launched to Rainbow Six Siege X when Operation Tenfold Pursuit is released on December 2!

For more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.