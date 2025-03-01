Stooflex retires after two years and a half as Team BDS coach

Samy "Stooflex" Smail has announced his decision to retire from Rainbow Six Siege's competitive scene. The Frenchman's post has come three days after he revealed Team BDS allowed the European roster to "explore options".

The 34-year-old was Team BDS' coach from September 2022 to February 2025 and has been a crucial part in the organization's recent successes in the game.

Since joining Team BDS, Stooflex helped the Europeans to win the Six Jönköping Major, the Gamers8 2023, and the Esports World Cup 2024, as well as regional competitions like the European League 2022 Finals, both Europe League 2024 splits, and the Malta Cyber Series: VII.

Stooflex is putting his coaching career to an end after an outstanding season, which included back-to-back BLAST R6 Major grand finals, a second-place finish at the Six Invitational 2025, and his second championship in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

As of now, there's no more information about the future of the Six Invitational 2025 grand finalists. It hasn't been revealed either who will replace Stooflex as the roster's coach.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, the future of Rainbow Six Siege, and the transfer window, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.