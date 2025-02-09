Spacestation win back-to-back overtimes to push FaZe Clan to Lower Bracket, astronauts to play against G2 Esports later today

Spacestation Gaming have defeated FaZe Clan in a thrilling series that included back-to-back overtimes on Consulate and Nighthaven Labs.

Match stats: Spacestation Gaming 2-0 FaZe Clan

The North American side had a rock-solid start to the series with an early 3-1 lead. Within those first four rounds, Spacestation's Jack "J9O" Burkard had already claimed eight kills, which would eventually make a massive difference in the final score.

Despite the astronauts' early advantage, FaZe Clan quickly made it vanish before swapping sides. As the Brazilians took the lead, they looked like the strongest side as they reached match point. However, two back-to-back 1v1 clutches by Alec "Fultz" Fultz and J9O saw Spacestation restoring the lead. Finally, the Americans secured their win on FaZe Clan's map pick after Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli disabled the defuser in the final round.

Meanwhile, on Nighthaven Labs, the game followed a similar script as Spacestation Gaming quickly built a two-round lead. However, after four consecutive defenses by FaZe Clan, including a Victor "VITAKING" Santos 1v1 clutch, the Brazilians put themselves two rounds up before swapping sides.

Eventually, just like on Consulate, FaZe Clan would be the first side to reach map point. This time, unlike on the previous map, the Brazilians would have two chances to close it out. Unfortunately for them, it didn't happen.

After Spacestation Gaming forced the overtime, Thiago "Handy" Ferreira saved the Brazilians with a 1v2 clutch on attack. However, once again, the astronauts survived to a third map point as they set the first series point of the game. With one round left, Spacestation decided to bring a wild pick: Caveira.

Spacestation Gaming's decision clearly paid off: Roman "Forrest" Breaux got a 3K, including an interrogation, to finally defeat the Brazilians.

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.25 and 1.24, respectively, J9O and Fultz were the best players of the match. Curiously enough, Forrest finished the game with a SiegeGG rating of 0.80 and only 12 kills, which means the American player got one quarter of his total kills in that final round.

Following this result, Spacestation Gaming will play against G2 Esports later today in the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals. Meanwhile, FaZe Clan will play against their archenemies Team Liquid in the Lower Bracket tomorrow.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.