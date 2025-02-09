Unwanted take down Montreal champions w7m esports and will play against Team BDS later today

Unwanted have taken down the BLAST R6 Major Montreal champions w7m esports after 7-5, 7-4 victories on Clubhouse and Chalet.

Match stats: Unwanted 2-0 w7m esports

Starting on defense, the Bulls have a pleasing start to the series as they built an early 3-0 lead. Surprisingly enough, the Americans managed to catch up on the Brazilians and won their remaining three attacks.

After Unwanted got the lead for the first time in the series, w7m esports leveled the scoreboard thanks to Leonardo "dash" Lopes' 1v2 clutch while playing Twitch. Later, the Americans reached map point with back-to-back successful defenses. Eventually, although the Montreal champions saved the first map point, Unwanted secured the win in the next round.

Meanwhile, Chalet followed the opposite script. While Unwanted were off to a good start after winning the first two rounds, the Brazilians got a temporary lead after winning the following three defenses. Eventually, the Manchester champions leveled the score before swapping sides with a Matthew "Hotancold" Stevens 1v1 against Gabriel "volpz" Fernandes, who was on track to getting an ace.

Although the Brazilians kept Unwanted quiet in the first two rounds of the second half of the map, the Americans got the hang of it and easily placed themselves in match point. Finally, a Mitch "Dream" Malson 1v2 clutch gave Unwanted a surprising 2-0 win.

The newcomer Adam "Atom" Gutiérrez was the best player of the series with a SiegeGG rating of 1.21, a K-D of 23-16 (+7), and a KOST of 74. His teammate Hotancold was the second-best player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.11, the same as w7m esports' player Denis "Dodez" Navas.

With this result, the Americans have secured a spot among the best twelve sides in the competition and will have a chance to make the Top 8 against Team BDS later today. Meanwhile, the Brazilians have fallen to the Lower Bracket and will play against Team Falcons tomorrow.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.