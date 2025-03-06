Spacestation Gaming sign former Oxygen Esports player Nuers

Spacestation Gaming have announced the team's decision to sign Ethan "Nuers" James to replace Roman "Forrest" Breaux. The American's arrival has been unveiled one day after his departure from Oxygen Esports.

Spacestation come from having a great run in the Six Invitational 2025 after defeating FaZe Clan and G2 Esports in the Upper Bracket. Such results granted the astronauts at least a game in front of their home crowd in Boston's MGM Music Hall. Unfortunately for the Americans, back-to-back defeats against the eventual grand finalists Team BDS and the champions FaZe Clan saw the astronauts being knocked out.

Meanwhile, this is the first time Nuers is changing teams since March 2022. Alongside Oxygen Esports, the American reached the Six Charlotte Major semifinals and the Six Invitational 2023 Top 3. Recently, Nuers and Oxygen Esports finished among the best eight sides at the Six Invitational 2025.

Here's how Spacestation Gaming's roster looks like following Nuers arrival:

Alec "Fultz" Fultz

Jack "J9O" Burkard

Liam "Ashn" Paz

Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli

Ethan "Nuers" James

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, the future of Rainbow Six Siege, and the transfer window, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.