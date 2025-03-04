Oxygen Esports and Nuers part ways

Oxygen Esports and Ethan "Nuers" James have parted ways. The announcement comes three weeks after the team's elimination from the Six Invitational 2025.

The American joined Oxygen Esports in March 2022. Shortly after making his professional debut, the player helped the green roster to claim a Top 4 finish at the Six Charlotte Major. The team's run was put to an end by Astralis after a 0-2 defeat in the tournament's semifinals.

Although Oxygen Esports also qualified for the Six Berlin Major, the Americans failed to make it out of the group stage. The team's seventh-place finish in the third stage meant they would miss out on the Six Jönköping Major.

Despite the team's end to the North America League Season 2022, a few months later the roster claimed the organization's best-ever result at a Rainbow Six Siege tournament as they finished in third place at the Six Invitational 2023.

After being invited to play Saudi Arabia's Gamers8 2023, Oxygen Esports' lack of consistency saw the team missing out on every international competition until January 2025, where the roster's 2-0 victory against Wildcard awarded them with a spot to compete at the Six Invitational 2025.

Against all the odds, Oxygen Esports made it to the tournament's Top 8 after back-to-back 2-0 victories against Shopify Rebellion and G2 Esports. Unfortunately for them, the green roster was knocked out by Unwanted as they were one series away from playing in Boston's MGM Music Hall.

Following Nuers' departure from the team, Oxygen Esports now has no players left from the roster that qualified for the Six Charlotte Major semifinals and finished in third place of the Six Invitational 2025. Unfortunately, Nuers' future hasn't been unveiled yet.

