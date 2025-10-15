Solis is back: here's how teams used the Colombian defender after her recent buff

Since her release Solis had been extremely powerful intel gatherer as she could easily unfold any attacking lineup. Her ability to spot drones during preparation phase allowed defenders to drastically reduce the attacker's droning power; not to mention her impact grenades and her gadget made a threat in vertical plays too.

Solis before and after the changes

On a competitive scale, at the Six Invitational 2024, Solis was the sixth-highest picked defender despite being the fourth-highest banned defender. Back then, most of the defending lineups were dominated by Azami and Fenrir, as well as the Colombian operator. In an attempt to balance things, Ubisoft revealed during the Year 9 Roadmap reveal celebrated in February 2024 that two waves of nerfs would be released to tweak Solis' gadget.

The charts were almost identical three months later at the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, where the trio of defenders had the three highest ban rates – but still had pick rates of between 30 and 37 percent. It was then when Ubisoft announced the arrival of Solis’ first wave of nerfs, which would be introduced to the game in Operation New Blood.

Starting from Year 9 Season 2, Solis wouldn't be able to access her operator ability during preparation phase – meaning she wouldn’t be able to spot attacking drones during that time. Her goggles also suffered an energy duration nerf, from 20 to 10 seconds, as well as a detection range nerf, from 15 to 12 meters. Ubisoft also tweaked Solis’ gadget so she had to wait for the battery to be fully charged in order to trigger it. If all of this wasn’t enough, she lost her impact grenades and got proximity alarms instead.

This initial nerf wave was already enough to drastically reduce Solis' pick rate at a competitive level as the Colombian defender’s pick rate fell from 30% to 6% comparing the BLAST R6 Major Manchester with the Siege Esports World Cup 2024. Solis wasn’t as overwhelming as before; still, Ubisoft decided to carry on with their plan and the second wave of changes made it to the game anyway.

Operation Twin Shells ended up putting the final nail to Solis' coffin. This time, Ubisoft focused on how enemy gadgets were displayed while using Solis’ SPEC-IO and introduced the Overclock Mode – a tool that, once activated by Solis, would reveal the identity of the gadgets located inside the frame of her goggles. The Overclock Mode would be divided into charges and an extra charge would be added every 25 seconds. Additionally, observation tools (drones) inside a 12 meter range would get a warning signal indicating Solis is tracking them.

In short terms, Solis ended up being completely useless. Ubisoft's nerfs were extremely drastic, and professional players moved on with other strategies. One year later, however, Solis may be back.

Y10S3.3 has given Solis a second life

In Y10S3.3, Ubisoft decided to correct Soli' position in the game by making some easy but impactful changes to her SPEC-IO, including a larger detection range (from 12 to 20 meters), a larger Overclock Duration (from 10 to 15 seconds) as well as setting the minimum SPEC-IO charge to activate the device from 50 to 25%. This meant Solis’ was not just stronger; it was also easier to use.

Although this mid-seasonal patch was introduced on October 14, it only took professional teams a few hours to introduce Solis back to their defending lineups. The Colombian operator was used in 21 rounds across EML 2025 Stage 2 final two games, including Team Falcons vs. G2 Esports and Team Secret vs. Team Falcons. With Solis on the lineup, defenders ended up winning 15 of those 21 rounds, meaning Solis' win rate was 71,42%.

In yesterday’s action, Solis was mainly used by IGLs or vocal players. Team Falcons' Theo “LikEfac” Mariano was the first player seen using the Colombian defender, as he used it four times in Chalet and once on Lair in the green roster’s first series of the day, against G2 Esports. Logically, the best display of Solis’ strategies can be seen in the first map of the Falcons’ match against the samurai: Round 5 of Team Falcons’ match on Chalet against G2 Esports is the best example of Solis’ strength.

In Round 5, which took place in Bar and Gaming Room, Team Falcons' IGL LikEfac played with the Colombian defender as he had also done in Rounds 1 and 2. Solis is a very interesting pick here as her current 20 meter detection range allows her to gather a lot of information from relatively safe positions. In this particular round we see LikEfac scanning Karl “Alem4o” Zarth’s Twitch drone as well as spotting an attacker droning from Ego window . He ends up destroying this latter drone. Keep in mind that all of this happens while LikEfac is playing from Bar.

Only a few seconds later, still from Bar, LikEfac detects more attacking devices, likely a Claymore below Small Room window, and Lion's scan from Library's main window. Again, all of this happens while LikEfac is in Bar. Finally, LikEfac ends up clutching the round after a 4K. Interestingly, the Frenchman ends the round playing from Fireplace to Bar – keep in mind that earlier in the round he had destroyed at least one attacking drone, potentially two counting Alem4o's Twitch drone, meaning the chances of the attackers spotting him are much lower, allowing him to play much more freely.

If we can learn something from this round is that Solis' most important buff is her detection range. We will likely see a lot of IGLs and vocal players using Solis more often as they can organize their teammates around the information gathered, especially in sites that are close to positions where the attackers usually drone from. So, if Solis was usually played as a roamer operator in the past, now we will likely see her being played as an orchestra conductor: the IGL uses all of the information gathered to adapt to the attackers' operator lineup mid round and destroy their intel gathering devices.

The Frenchman wasn't the only one to use the Colombian defender; G2 Esports’ Jack “Doki” Robertson and Roberto “Loira” Camargo also used it in their series against Team Falcons. However, there was a team that really insisted on using Solis, and that was Team Secret.

Team Secret's only match of the night was the EML 2025 Stage 2 grand final against Team Falcons. Although they only defended in 14 rounds, the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 champions brought up Solis in eight of them – and ended up winning five.

Similar to Team Falcons, Team Secret's Lucas “Savage” Alves and Adrian “Adrian” Tryka were the players who used Solis the most. The Portuguese IGL used Solis in five of those eight rounds, while Adrian used the Colombian operator in the remaining three. While Team Secret used Solis in Nighthaven Labs once, they mainly used the defender on Clubhouse and Border.

Unfortunately for us, Yanis “Mowwwgli” Dahmani stole the show on Clubhouse, stopping us from seeing Savage's use of Solis. Compared to LikEfac, the Portuguese would use Solis more as a flex defender, playing from key positions with the P-90 – LikEfac was using the SPAS-12.

In Round 7 of Border – Team Secret's first defensive round – we saw Savage’s Solis giving a yellow ping to Marc “jume” Steinmann indicating where the attacker was planting behind Sens’ cover. Although the range was probably below the 12 meter range pre-buff, it’s still worth the mention.

Interestingly enough, Round 8 sees Adrian taking Solis for the first time, and unlike Savage, the Polish brings the SPAS-12 instead of the P-90. Like in previous rounds, we can't see very well how Solis is used, so it’s difficult to analyze Secret’s use of Solis’ ability.

Is Solis' reign of terror back?

Although it's hard to tell right now as it has only been one day since Solis’ buff, we don’t think Solis will be as strong as she used to be. In fact, we think Solis is in a perfect state right now: to get the most out of Solis the player must excel at communicating information mid round and organizing their teammates based on it. The gadget can be "broken" but that won't be the case in the wrong hands.

In other words, Solis will only be a menace when used by well experienced players with great communication skills. Moreover, it should only be valuable in sites where Solis can easily move around safe positions. The best use of Solis is when the operator can be used passively and can safely make it back to site. With time, however, teams should be able to come up with new Solis lineups – so the way the Colombian operator is used may be completely different at the BLAST R6 Major Munich.

Her impact grenades are also a really valuable asset to keep in mind especially in a map like Consulate, where players usually bring operators with C4s – Pulse being the obvious pick.

So, don't worry: Solis' reign of terror isn't back. To unlock her whole potential, it will take players a lot of patience and it will likely be used by vocal players, unless roamers decide to use her aggressive loadout for other tasks. The BLAST R6 Major Munich will end up building a proper picture of Solis' state, right before teams head to their Regional Finals and Six Invitational 2026 Last Chance Qualifiers.

For more information about Ubisoft, the BLAST R6 Major Munich, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.