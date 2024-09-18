Skopós unbanned from competitive Siege

On September 11, Ubisoft and BLAST announced the decision to ban Skopós from Rainbow Six Siege's competitive scene. According to the post, the Greek operator was quarantined "due to competitive health concerns and to ensure fair competition."

However, only seven days later, the decision has been reverted, as announced in the post attached below:

According to the information released today, "after closely monitoring Skopós" and the "recently released hotfixes" have been enough for Ubisoft and BLAST to welcome the Greek operator to the competitive scene.

Therefore, this means that Skopós will be a playable character in tomorrow's matches of the North America League 2024 Stage 2. Other leagues will also have access to the Greek operator, including the rest of BLAST's top-flight divisions.

Skopós will be the most recent addition to Rainbow Six Siege's competitive scene. Before the launch of the Greek operator, players had to face the introduction of Lair to the competitive map pool, which came to replace Oregon.