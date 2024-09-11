Skopós banned from competitive play due to "competitive health concerns"

On August 25, Ubisoft officially presented Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's new season Operation Twin Shells. In the reveal panel, fans could see the game's new operator Skopós for the first time, among other new features that would be introduced in the upcoming two weeks.

However, something attracted the attention of those fans who follow the game's competitive scene: BLAST's second stage was going to start on September 2, eight days before the release of Operation Twin Shells. Therefore, for the first time, professional competitions were scheduled to start before the release of the new season.

Less than 24 hours after the release of Skopós to Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, Rainbow Six Siege Esports released a statement on X announcing that Skopós would temporarily be quarantined.

Although Skopós has been quarantined, which means players won't be able to use the Greek operator in BLAST's competitions, the announcement doesn't include a date for her introduction to the competitive scene. Therefore, there's still a chance we could see the defender being played at some point in this stage.

For those unaware, Ubisoft decided to quarantine new operators from Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege starting from Operation Wind Bastion. However, with the release of Operation Vector Glare, Ubisoft decided to eliminate operator quarantine.