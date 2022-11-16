Six Jönköping Major: Everything you need to know

The upcoming Six Jönköping Major, the third Major in the 2022 season, will take place this month from Nov. 21 to 27.

Here, the European region will be hoping to prove its title in Berlin in August was not a fluke and will hope to win a second trophy in the last three years. North America, meanwhile, will be hoping to bounce back from a very weak performance after a swathe of roster changes, while Brazil will hope to go one round better than in August and win its first event of 2022 after sweeping the board in 2021.

Here's a comprehensive roundup of everything announced so far about the 2022 R6 Jönköping Major.

The Teams

All 16 teams are now known:

#flag@20:fr Wolves Esports -- BiBoo, Mowwwgli, P4, risze, and Shiinka "We don’t underestimate any team": Wolves Esports not overconfident despite back-to-back first place EUL finishes #flag@20:fr Team BDS -- Renshiro, Shaiiko, Elemzje, BriD, and LikEfac #flag@20:gb MNM Gaming -- Yuzus, neLo, Tyrant, Neonical, and Solotov "We almost never give up, and we always think that we can win": neLo on the MNM mentality that got them to the Major #flag@20:eu Heroic -- Benjamaster, Grizzly, UUNO, jume, and Meloo “We had absolute minimum of preparation against Rogue”: MrOfficer on Heroic Jönköping Major qualification & more

For the third Major this year, the reigning Six Major champions are not in attendance to defend their title. Rogue lost on their final play day, which means that William "Spoit" Löfstedt will miss his home event.

BDS will now be the main European favourites, as the addition of Théo "LikEfac" Mariano has given the French roster a new lease of life, with him and Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu looking unstoppable at times

#flag@20:us TSM -- Achieved, Beaulo, Merc, Snake, and Gasher #flag@20:us Soniqs -- Gryxr, Kanzen, Rexen, Geometrics, and Gunnar #flag@20:us Spacestation Gaming -- Yeti, Bosco, Fultz, Hotancold, and Rampy Killing three birds with one stone: Yeti seemingly the answer for rejuvenated SSG heading into Jönköping Major #flag@20:us Mirage -- Benjimoola, Melted, Kento, Dexter, and Mohesse Tenth, tenth, now fourth: Shockingly good Mirage hungry for more after Jönköping Major qualification against all odds

Since the last Major, TSM, Soniqs, and Mirage have made two roster changes each, while Spacestation Gaming made one of their own. As such, it’s hard to judge what power level North America will be at after a weak trip out to Europe three months ago.

Nevertheless, Soniqs look like a super team in action, while TSM look just as good as they were when they won the Six Invitational at the beginning of the year. Both are strong favourites, once again.

#flag@20:br w7m esports -- HerdsZ, Kheyze, Jv92, volpz, and Julio #flag@20:br Team Liquid -- nesk, Paluh, AsK, resetz, and Lagonis Lagonis at the wheel: New, “more aggressive” & “adaptive” Team Liquid confident heading into Jönköping Major #flag@20:br FaZe Clan -- Astro, Bullet1, cameram4n, Cyber, and soulz1 #flag@20:br Black Dragons e-Sports -- Patoxy, ion, Peres, Bassetto, and nade "Now we are more like a unit": Peres happy with Black Dragons’ improvements throughout 2022 ahead of Major

After missing out on the Berlin Major title by a 7-8 scoreline on map five -- only the second time a title has been decided by such small margins -- FaZe are back, unchanged, hoping to add to their back-to-back-to-back top-three finishes.

They notably lifted the title in Nov. 2021, when the Six Major was also in Sweden. Liquid and w7m, meanwhile, will also have drawn attention after having recently brought on big name IGLs in the hopes of leading the region back to victory.

#flag@20:jp CYCLOPS athlete gaming -- Anitun, BlackRay, gatorade, Suzuki, and Ayagator CAG well aware they "have to fight hard" for first playoff appearance despite favourable group and favourable meta #flag@20:kr SANDBOX Gaming -- EnvyTaylor, Static, SyAIL, GoodBoy, and Arukaze #flag@20:tw Dire Wolves -- Ed, JackyWu, Pikan, Souffle, and Reeps96 "He doesn't [feel] afraid": Reeps96-driven Dire Wolves look to roar at Major, but outside factors could muzzle fangs #flag@20:th FURY -- Darkk, Hajime, Lycolis, SpaceHead, i9, and BGMan Started from the bottom, now they're here: FURY unafraid to lose during international debut at Jönköping Major

Finally, in APAC, the ostensible APAC North and South leaders DWG and Elevate failed to qualify. As such, SANDBOX are the most successful APAC team at the Major after having previously qualified for the playoffs last year. APAC has had a very weak year, meaning that the criteria for success in the region is fairly low.

Format

The format of the event will be identical to the prior four Six Majors.

As seen below, all 16 teams have been seeded into four groups of four, where they will play a double round-robin, best-of-one map group stage.

The top two teams in each group will then progress onwards to a single elimination, best-of-three map playoff, with a best-of-five map grand-final. There will be no map advantage for the grand-final.

Schedule & Fixtures

The schedule of the event will be as follows:

Group Stage -- Monday, Nov. 21 to Wednesday, Nov. 23

-- Monday, Nov. 21 to Wednesday, Nov. 23 Media Day -- Thursday, Nov. 24

-- Thursday, Nov. 24 Quarter-Finals -- Friday, Nov. 25

-- Friday, Nov. 25 Semi-Finals -- Saturday, Nov. 26

-- Saturday, Nov. 26 Grand-Final -- Sunday, Nov. 27

The group stage games can be seen below:

The new operation will be revealed on the opening day of the Six Major, Nov. 21.

Watch out for SiegeGG's preview of the Y7S4 content, including the new map and operator.

The Talent

The games will be observed, cast, analysed, and hosted by the names below:

The lineup has a number of notable changes compared to the Berlin Major three months ago.

Firstly, Tim "AceOfPyrite" Leaver and Derry "Dezachu" Holt are both not in attendance as a precaution surrounding Ace’s recent stroke. In their place, John "BLU" Mullen and Samuel "Stoax" Stewart will be casting, as the very familiar voices return after they were not present in Berlin.

On the analyst desk, both Jacob "CaliberJacob" Anderson and Jesse Chick both won’t be in attendance. The former Fnatic, LeStream, and eUnited player, Léo "Alphama" Robine, and the EUL and Six Invitational analyst, Anne "FastAnne" Janssen, will be joining in their place.

Watch Parties

The watch parties for the Rainbow Six Major event have been announced, with 50 channels taking part in 11 languages.

The watch parties include all the names fans would expect including casters and analysts who aren't at the event -- AceOfPyrite, Dezachu, Fresh, and Jesse -- players who failed to qualify -- Canadian, Spoit, Deapek, Kyno, and Astralis -- and major streamers -- Gaules, ziGuera, Bikinibodhi, and Maciejay -- among others.

Viewers of the watch parties will be able to collect the same Twitch Drops available on the main channel.

The Location

The group stage of the Jönköping Major will be played behind closed doors in Stockholm, where SI 2022 was moved to. The playoffs will be held at DreamHack Winter in Jönköping, at the Elmia Congress Center. The Jönköping Major will have its own stage and activities, however, but will also offer access to other DreamHack Winter events.

The following merchandise will be available at the event:

Ubisoft had previously announced the location of the November Major as “Asia” during the Year 7 roadmap reveal at the Six Invitational 2022. The November Major in 2021 was also originally set to be held in APAC, but was also moved to Sweden due to travel restrictions and local regulations in the APAC region.

FaZe Clan won the Sweden Major, TSM won the Six Invitational in Sweden and G2 Esports won the DreamHack Winter 2018 tournament in Sweden.

While no Swedish organizations, players, coaches, or talent will be involved, Heroic will still be seen as the local favourites as they are the only Nordic organization. They also feature three Nordic members -- Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli, Aleksi "UUNO" Työppönen, and Murat "Mrofficer88" Motevalli.

Twitch Drops

A total of 20 items will be dropping as Twitch Drops during the event; the Esports sets for Dokkaebi, Vigil, Amaru, Faze, and Mozzie. Each set comes with a uniform, headgear, weapon skin, and charm.

One pack will drop after watching each day for the group stages every three hours. For the grand final, an extra pack will also drop after one hour watched.

Attendees can collect codes for a Charm and Hibana skin from Hall A, while viewers can collect a Charm and Caveira skin by watching the Panel Reveal.