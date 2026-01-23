Team Falcons are one of the favorites to lift the hammer at the Six Invitational 2026. The European mix has shown great consistency over the last two seasons, reaching five international grand finals since the beginning of Year 9, including the last three BLAST R6 Major grand finals played in Manchester, Montreal, and Munich, as well as reaching the final match at the Six Invitational 2025 and the Esports World Cup 2024.

Unfortunately, despite the team’s deep international runs during that period, the European lineup only transformed one of those five appearances into success, as they could only lift the trophy in Riyadh.

It’s still hard to understand and believe that such a consistent roster as Team Falcons failed to win at least two more grand finals, especially the ones played in Manchester and Munich. In Manchester, the lineup had a 2-1 advantage against beastcoast, but the Americans ended up winning the series after victories on Kafe and Border. In Munich, the team lost their two map picks—Nighthaven Labs and Chalet—as both games ended in maximum-overtime wins for M80.

Meanwhile, the Montreal and Boston grand finals started with the Europeans winning the first map, but eventually losing the series after their opponents—w7m esports and FaZe Clan—won the following three maps. Finding a solution to their lack of trophies has been Team Falcons’ main goal, and they must use the lessons learned to lift the hammer in front of their home crowd in Paris.

One of the solutions Team Falcons’ players have tried to use recently is barking on stage. As crazy as that may sound, the players have found it to be a good way to relieve stress and build better chemistry between themselves, especially at international competitions. In our interview with Loïc “BriD” Chongthep, we asked the player if the barking will continue at the Six Invitational 2026.

"I think so, yes! We did this in the past few months, it's something that we needed to relieve the stress. I think it works pretty well, we did it during the Malta Finals and I think we will keep it for SI."

If barking works, let them be. However, at the moment, Team Falcons’ bark is still worse than their bite. Whilst the team is arguably the strongest in the competition, it’s time for the players to show that they can actually bite when it matters the most. The improvements helped in Munich, but they were simply not enough.

"It was a long work that we did on ourselves, on the mental part. You can see in the grand final of Munich, we were more chill and happy to play. Having that great improvement that we did in the past few months on ourselves is great. We tried our best and it didn't work, we just can say that M80 was better than us," he explained.

Barking hasn’t been the only change made to get Team Falcons closer to international silverware. In recent months, the roster decided to make Julio “Julio” Giacomelli the team’s head coach, moving Samy “Stooflex” Smail out of his main coaching duties. However, BriD revealed that the Frenchman’s hunger for trophies is what actually initiated the change.

"This change was made by Stooflex, he said 'we played one year with me behind you guys and it didn't go well'. He said that, we always finished Top 2 and stuff like this so it was good, but he wants more, so he was like 'maybe we have to try Julio behind you' and we all accepted this," BriD explained.

"Julio brings the vibes of the Brazilian style, he's more chill and making funny jokes, making the players relax," he added.

Regardless of the players’ experience in previous competitions and the lack of success—which is already pressure enough to consider—this time there’s another factor in play: competing on home soil. While this could be beneficial, especially if the team reaches the Six Invitational 2026 Finals, it could also add significant pressure on their shoulders on the road to the Adidas Arena.

"We feel the pressure, of course, I hope everyone in the team won't be like, shaking, and think about this... I don't want to think about it, that we're playing at home, to not get any pressure and play like I should," BriD explained.

Logically, the team has sought help elsewhere, and Team Falcons have provided it in the form of a psychologist and even a physiotherapist. According to the Frenchman, the latter has helped him a lot during LAN events.

"We have a psychologist, talking about stuff and how to deal with stress, but there's also a physiotherapist, that kind of stuff is very good when you are in a competition because you can relieve the stress, maybe you can't feel the stress in your body, but doing that kind of that stuff can be beneficial for your body."

Falcons fans hoping to see the players lifting the trophy should also look at the history books. In the last two editions, the champion had reached the previous grand final. First, w7m esports lifted the hammer after beating FaZe Clan one year following their loss against G2 Esports. Then, the black-and-red roster lifted the hammer in Boston after taking down Team BDS. Now, it could be the Europeans’ turn.

"If I wasn't in SI and I was watching it, I would trust this kind of stuff, but it's completely different when you're playing it... but I don't want to think about it, because I will maybe be too focus on it and I wouldn't be as hard worker, but let's see."

If that were to happen, Team Falcons’ French core would become the first group of players to have won a Major, the Esports World Cup, and the Six Invitational. This would also cement Stéphane “Shaiiko” Lebleu as one of the best players in the game’s history. However, BriD was clear: he wouldn’t be one of the best—he would be the greatest.

"If we win SI we will have won everything: Major, EWC, and SI. It will be the first time someone wins everything in the game... of course he would be the goat," BriD concluded.

The Six Invitational 2026 will start on February 2 as the group stage will conclude on February 7. For more information about Rainbow Six Siege and its esports scene, make sure to check out Siege.GG.