Six Invitational 2026 Predictions: Everything you need to know

The Six Invitational 2026 is just around the corner and that means that it's time for people to make their predictions. As in previous competitions, Ubisoft has opened their predictions system, which gives fans the chance to claim rewards.

Based on how many predictions you get right, you'll be able to claim more or less in-game items. These include Alpha Packs, an exclusive skin, and even a Premium Battle Pass for Year 11 Season 1!

Here's everything you need to know about the predictions for the Six Invitational 2026:

How do Six Invitational 2026 predictions work?

Ubisoft's Six Invitational 2026 predictions are very easy to understand are follow. Fans must send their group stage predictions before the start of the Six Invitational 2026 group stage, including who they think will win the group, the runner-up, and the side that will be eliminated.

Each correctly guessed team will award players with one point. The more points fans gather, the more chances they will have to claim all of the available prizes!

Six Invitational 2026 predictions rewards

The Six Invitational 2026 predictions include different types of rewards, including Alpha Packs, an exclusive skin for IQ and Grim's 552 Commando, and even a Premium Battle Pass!

Here's a look at how many points players will require to unlock the different tiers:

Copper (2 points): 2 Alpha Packs

Bronze (6 points): 3 Alpha Packs

Silver (10 points): 5 Alpha Packs

Gold (13 points): Six Invitational 2026 skin for 552 Commando

Platinum (16 points): 5 Alpha Packs

Emerald (19 points): 5 Alpha Packs

Diamond (23 points): Premium Battle Pass

Champion (27 points): 5 Alpha Packs

When will the Six Invitational 2026 predictions start?

The Six Invitational 2026 predictions have already started! They are open and will be until the conclusion of the competition. However, if you want to win as many rewards as possible, you should send your group phase predictions as soon as possible. Fans will be able to send them until before the group phase action begins!

What are our Six Invitational 2026 predictions?

While we can't know what will happen in the group stage, here's a look at our predictions for the first phase of the Six Invitational 2026:

Group A

The Six Invitational 2026 Group A includes M80, Weibo Gaming, Ninjas in Pyjamas, FEARX, and Project Zero. Our predictions for this group are:

First: M80

Second: Weibo Gaming

Last: FEARX

The BLAST R6 Major Munich champions M80 are the favorites after winning the only Major of the season. Meanwhile, Weibo Gaming, who beat Ninjas in Pyjamas in Munich, are expected to finish in second. The South Korean powerhouse FEARX are likely to finish in last, although the fight against Ninjas in Pyjamas and Project Zero will be fierce.

Group B

The Six Invitational 2026 Group B includes Team Falcons, FURIA, Wildcard, Elevate, and Daystar. Our predictions for this group are:

First: Team Falcons

Second: FURIA

Last: Daystar

This is arguably the "easiest" group to predict. Tournament and crowd-favorites Team Falcons have ended the year on a high after reaching the grand final of the BLAST R6 Major Munich and winning Europe and MENA's Regional Finals. Meanwhile, FURIA's back-to-back stage wins in the South America League and RE:L0:AD crown heavily contrast with the way they ended the season. Still, the Black Panthers should easily finish among the two best sides in the group.

Finally, Daystar surprisingly qualified for the Six Invitational 2026 after beating sides like CAG Osaka and All Gamers in APAC's Last Chance Qualifier. However, the team's international debut shouldn't be an easy one; surviving the group stage would be a big upset.

Group C

The Six Invitational 2026 Group C includes FaZe Clan, G2 Esports, Shopify Rebellion, Dplus, and Black Dragons. Our predictions for this group are:

First: FaZe Clan

Second: G2 Esports

Last: Dplus

FaZe Clan and G2 Esports have shown the best shape if we mix regional and international action. The samurai, led by Zack "Stompn" Lamb, beat the Brazilians in the Esports World Cup 2025. However, the Brazilians are the current Six Invitational 2025 champions and can't be forgotten: they are in Paris to defend their crown.

Meanwhile, Dplus and Black Dragons will likely face off to avoid elimination. It feels like the game is 50-50 but we have gone for Dplus as an upset. With very high-profile players, they have more experience than the dragons; but the LCQ winners have shown great growth since their final signings.

Group D

The Six Invitational 2026 Group D includes Spacestation, Oxygen Esports, Fluxo W7M, ENTERPRISE Esports, and Team Secret. Our predictions for this group are:

First: Fluxo W7M

Second: Team Secret

Last: ENTERPRISE Esports

If Group C is the group of death, this is a very close second. It's hard to predict this one, as competition for the first four seeds will be close. In fact, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if ENTERPRISE Esports survived. Unfortunately, due to the team's lack of experience in the group, we have decided to put them in last place.

Meanwhile, we decided to put Team Secret in second place due to their record at the Six Invitational, which includes two group stage eliminations.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege and its esports scene, make sure to check out Siege.GG.