Six Invitational 2026 general ticket sale is now live

The Six Invitational 2026 general ticket sale has opened today, September 19, 2025. Fans who registered for the Six Invitational 2026 ticket pre-sale had two extra days to purchase their sits. Now, it's time to let the games begin.

Rainbow Six Siege X's world championship, the Six Invitational 2026, will take place in Paris, France. The venue chosen to host the final stage of the Six Invitational 2026 has been the Adidas Arena, located in Paris' 18th district. The matches will be played between February 13 and February 15.

At the time of writing, four types of tickets are still available on Ticketmaster, including:

Six Invitational 2026 standard ticket

Six Invitational 2026 Platinum ticket

Six Invitational 2026 three-day pass

Six Invitational 2026 Elite Merchandise Bundle

You can purchase your Six Invitational 2026 ticket on Ticketmaster using the button below.

The Six Invitational 2026 will be the tenth Six Invitational played on PC. It's Rainbow Six Siege's world championship and, so far, only one esports organization has won it twice — G2 Esports in 2019 and 2023.

Although historically Europe and North America have been the greatest regions in Rainbow Six Siege, as we approach the esports' tenth anniversary, Brazil have been getting the best results in the latest years. In fact, the last two Six Invitational champions have been Brazilian rosters, including w7m esports and FaZe Clan.

It's also worth mentioning that Paris hosted the Six Invitational 2021. Unfortunately, back then, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament couldn't have a crowd. Now, for the first time since the Six Paris Major, it's the turn for the French fans to support their favorite Rainbow Six Siege X teams.

