Six Invitational 2026 Europe and MENA Last Chance Qualifier: Everything you need to know

The Six Invitational 2026 is only two months away and, although some teams are still in contention to qualify for Paris through the Global Standings, that sadly only applies to a handful of them. Now, after the conclusion of the first and the second stages, most players are looking at their respective Last Chance Qualifier as do-or-die competition: not winning it means missing out on the most prestigious competition of the year.

Here's a look at Europe and MENA's Last Chance Qualifier, which will be the teams' last opportunity to qualify for the Six Invitational 2026:

Dates and format

The Six Invitational 2026 Europe and MENA Last Chance Qualifiers will take place between January 9 and January 11. The tournament's format will consist of a double-elimination bracket. Although Ubisoft and BLAST have yet to announce if the format of each match, we expect all games to be BO3 series.

Teams

The Six Invitational 2026 Europe and MENA Last Chance Qualifiers will have eight teams, including:

Global Standings : Team BDS

: Team BDS Global Standings : Virtus.pro

: Virtus.pro Global Standings : Gen.G Esports

: Gen.G Esports T2 Grand Finals Europe 2025-2026 : Project Zero / Pannuhuone

: Project Zero / Pannuhuone Six Invitational 2026 Europe and MENA Open Qualifier 1 : TBD

: TBD Six Invitational 2026 Europe and MENA Open Qualifier 1 : TBD

: TBD Six Invitational 2026 Europe and MENA Open Qualifier 2 : TBD

: TBD Six Invitational 2026 Europe and MENA Open Qualifier 2: TBD

Here's a look at all of the teams that have been confirmed so far:

Team BDS

Team BDS' progression throughout the season can't be denied. The project, which started from scratch after the Six Invitational 2025, had an underwhelming debut with a 1-4 group stage record in RE:L0:AD. Later, the European lineup missed out on Stage 1 playoffs after only collecting three victories against G2 Esports, WYLDE, and Gen.G Esports, while missing out on four valuable points as they got maximum overtime defeats against Wolves Esports and MACKO Esports.

However, Team BDS slightly reverted the situation in Stage 2. The Europeans' fifth place finish allowed them to move to the playoffs, where they surprised everyone with a 2-0 victory over Gen.G Esports. After winning a map against Team Falcons in the Upper Bracket, their defeat against the green roster was followed by another 2-0 win, this time against Wolves Esports. That was enough to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Munich.

In Germany, given the experience and quality of the majority of teams in the competition, not many hopes had been put on Team BDS. Surprisingly enough, the Europeans had a great start to the tournament with a 7-1 win against Spacestation. Later, a 5-7 defeat against Team Secret was followed by a maximum overtime win against G2 Esports. Finally, the team ended up missing out on the playoffs after defeats against FaZe Clan and Ninjas in Pyjamas, with the latter game going to overtime in two of the three maps played.

Team BDS' performance in Munich was strong enough to grant the team a spot in the Last Chance Qualifiers. On top of that, their results in Munich have likely boosted the players' confidence ahead of the crucial qualifier.

Virtus.pro

Virtus.pro have been one of the most disappointing sides this year. The Russian roster had a decent start to the season with a fourth-place finish in Europe and MENA's first split, which was followed by a Top 8 finish at the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025—including one-sided victories against BNK FEARX and DarkZero Esports, and a dramatic, noisy defeat against FURIA.

Ahead of Stage 2, everyone expected the Bears to bounce back; however, that never happened. It was a tumultuous split for the Russians, who competed to avoid relegation rather than qualifying for the BLAST R6 Major Munich. In the end, although they managed to sneak in the Regional Finals, the Bears' fourth-place finish wasn't enough.

The Six Invitational 2026 Europe and MENA Last Chance Qualifiers will give the Russians a final shot at being in Paris to fight for the title, a competition they haven't missed out on since the Six Invitational 2023.

Gen.G Esports

Gen.G Esports have had their moments this season. The French-speaking lineup headed to the BLAST R6 2025 season after winning the Malta Cyber Series VIII in their last competition under ENCE. Only a few months later, the team qualified for the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025, where they had their first international experience together.

In Stage 2, Gen.G Esports finished the group phase in fourth place after finishing with the same tally of points as Team Secret. The French-speaking roster won five of their nine games, including victories against G2 Esports, Team BDS, Fnatic, WYLDE, and MACKO. Additionally, they sent Team Secret and Team Falcons to overtime.

Unfortunately for Gen.G Esports, things fell apart in the most crucial moment as their defeat against Team BDS meant they would need to beat either G2 Esports or Team Secret to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Munich. Eventually, the team lost against the samurai in their qualifying match, and ended up securing fifth place after a 2-1 win against Wolves Esports.

The Last Chance Qualifier will be an important moment for all teams involved, but missing out on the Six Invitational 2026 would be a big blow for the squad as they would miss out on the chance of playing in front of the Parisian crowd.

The Last Chance Qualifier will be an important moment for all teams involved, but missing out on the Six Invitational 2026 would be a big blow for the squad as they would miss out on the chance of playing in front of the Parisian crowd.