Six Invitational 2025 Playoffs Day 1 SiegeGG MVP: Fultz

Spacestation Gaming's Alec "Fultz" Fultz has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP of Day 1 of the Six Invitational 2025 Playoffs after his performances against FaZe Clan and G2 Esports.

Alongside Jack "J9O" Burkard, who got very similar numbers throughout the astronauts' games played today, Fultz was extremely important for the team's qualification for the Six Invitational 2025 Finals.

To check Fultz's stats against FaZe Clan, press on here. If you want to check Fultz's stats against G2 Esports, press on here. Here's a look at the stats collected by Fultz against Team BDS:

SiegeGG rating : 1.23

: 1.23 KD (+/-) : 53-32 (+21)

: 53-32 (+21) Entry : 6-6 (+0)

: 6-6 (+0) KOST : 72%

: 72% KPR : 0.87

: 0.87 Survival : 48%

: 48% Clutches : 2

: 2 Operators mained: Twitch and Tubarão vs. FaZe Clan, Ace and Smoke against G2 Esports

Before Fultz, here's the list of players who were named SiegeGG MVP in the Six Invitational 2025:

Last but not least, it's important to mention that we have prioritized players who have played twice and have won their matches. Therefore, the quality of Fultz's performances combined with his consistency makes him the perfect MVP.

