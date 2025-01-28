Six Invitational 2025 group stage schedule unveiled

Ubisoft has unveiled the Six Invitational 2025 group stage schedule with the first phase of the tournament starting on February 3 and finishing on February 7.

The announcement has come almost two weeks after unveiling the groups, as the 20 teams in the tournament have been divided into four groups of five rosters each.

Each day of group stage action will include eight matches, which will be streamed on Rainbow6 and Rainbow6Bravo. However, selected streamers and content creators will be allowed to broadcast the matches on their personal Twitch accounts.

The first day of the Six Invitational 2025 group stage, which will be February 3, will include the following games:

3 PM UTC: Team Liquid vs. Team Joel

3 PM UTC: Team Falcons vs. PSG Talon

6:30 PM UTC: M80 vs. G2 Esports

6:30 PM UTC: RazaH Company vs. DarkZero Esports

10:00 PM UTC: Spacestation Gaming vs. Virtus.pro

10:00 PM UTC: Shopify Rebellion vs. FaZe Clan

01:30 AM UTC: w7m esports vs. Oxygen Esports

01:30 AM UTC: CAG Osaka vs. FURIA Esports

