Six Invitational 2025 Group C: Everything you need to know

With the Six Invitational 2025 start being just around the corner, we have had a look at all of the groups to see what fans should expect from the teams competing in Boston, Massachusetts.

Here's everything you need to know about the Six Invitational 2025 Group C:

Teams

Here's a look at the five teams that will compete in the Six Invitational 2025 Group C:

Team BDS

Much has changed for Team BDS during the last twelve months. Since missing out on the Six Invitational 2024, the team made a brave decision in moving to English comms after signing the former MNM Gaming duo Fatih "Solotov" Türker and Josh "Yuzus" Pritchard.

It didn't take long for the players to demonstrate the roster's potential. In the team's first season together, the European roster has already reached two BLAST R6 Major grand finals and became Esports World Cup 2024 champions. Additionally, the French-majority roster won both stages of the Europe League 2024. All in all, it's fair to say Team BDS are the favorites to win the Six Invitational 2025.

However, it's also important to look at the bigger picture. Historically, Team BDS have struggled to perform at the Six Invitational as the organization's best result in Rainbow Six Siege's biggest tournament is a fourth-place finish in 2020. Will that change in Boston?

DarkZero Esports

Out of the five teams in the group, DarkZero Esports is the second-favorite to take the group's first seed.

The North American team qualified for every international competition played this season as they reached the semifinals in Manchester, finished among the best eight in Riyadh, and were knocked out in the Swiss Stage of Montreal.

Although it has been a season with a lot of changes within DarkZero Esports' Rainbow Six Siege squad, including the arrival of Elian "Kobelax" Rodríguez after the departure of Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski, and the arrivals of Ryan "KangruKenny" Morrow and Jonah "Booshie" Goodwine to replace Kyle "Mint" Lander and Zachary "Nyx" Thomas, the team's results throughout the campaign clearly show the squad's talent.

Team Falcons

Team Falcons kicked off the season with the arrivals of Hashem "Hashom" Al Jafri and Loïc "Eden" Sennepin from Geekay Esports and MNM Gaming, respectively. However, the changes made to the roster didn't cause the desired impact as Team Falcons finished the first stage of the MENA League in fifth place — the team's worst result in the region.

Following the first half of the season, the green roster decided to make changes as they added the Italian Roberto "Robby" Pintarelli and the Kuwaiti-twins Abdullah "Dov2hkiin" Alsaeedi and Abdulrahman "Guardz" Alsaeedi. Shortly after, the team got back on track and qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal.

In Canada, against all odds, the green falcons qualified for the Swiss Stage and, after victories against DarkZero Esports, Team Secret, and the Chiefs, the MENA League 2024 roster qualified for the tournament's quarterfinals. There, the lineup was knocked out by Virtus.pro after back-to-back overtime wins.

Team Falcons will be MENA's only representation at the Six Invitational 2025 and after the roster's performance in Montreal they are one of the favorites to finish among the best three sides of Group C.

PSG Talon

The French League 1 football team extended its partnership with the Asian organization to Rainbow Six Siege in March 2024. To top it off, the team announced the signings of Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten and Niclas "Pengu" Mouritzen as head coach and content creatorm, respectively.

Coming from a season where Dplus and FearX had dominated the South Korea League fans were curious to see how the Swed's experience and knowledge could transform PSG Talon. Surprisingly, the roster completely dominated the region in the first half of the season as they qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester after winning South Korea's first stage.

Eventually, PSG Talon stole the show once again after back-to-back overtime victories against E1 Sports and Team BDS. Unfortunately, the South Koreans were knocked out after defeats against FaZe Clan and Beastcoast.

Despite PSG Talons' great results throughout the first split of the season, the team made two roster changes ahead of the Esports World Cup 2024 as they brought in Yoo "yass" Sang-hoon and Kim "RuMaTick" Jang-wook. Although the team qualified for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the team failed to win a match there as they lost against Team Liquid and Luminosity Gaming.

Following the team's performance at the Esports World Cup 2024 the roster decided to bench RuMaTick to sign Park "Gotti" Geon-Woo. While the team's new addition left some great performances, the roster failed to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal. Fortunately for the squad, the team ended up qualifying for the Six Invitational 2025 after finishing in sixteenth place on the Global Standings.

RazaH Company

The former E1 Sports roster qualified for the Six Invitational 2025 after a season full of ups and downs.

The blue roster began the season with a surprising second-place finish at the Brazil League 2024 Stage 1, which awarded the team with a BLAST R6 Major Manchester spot. Unfortunately, the Brazilians' couldn't get the right results and were knocked out after defeats against Team Bliss, PSG Talon, and CAG Osaka.

Following the conclusion of the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, E1 Sports surprisingly parted ways with the staff members Luiz "Kizi" Sirico and Lucas "Lenda" Diniz, a decision that the player Victor "Peres" Peres revealed in a written interview with SiegeGG to be made by the organization and not the players.

After the changes made to the team's staff, E1 Sports also made tweaks to the lineup as Guilherme "Empttz" Goulart and Arthur "Ar7hr" Arantes were replaced with the signings of Vinícius "live" dos Santos and Guilhermo "Bassetto" Bassetto. However, the team's changes weren't enough to keep the roster among the best sides in the region and, after missing out on the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, they were also confirmed to miss out on the Global Standings' Top 16.

Although the team finished among the best four teams in the BR Premier Finals 2024 and won the Liga DBE Season 1, E1 Sports parted ways with the roster as they decided to leave the Rainbow Six Siege esports competitive scene.

After the announcement, the lineup parted ways with the coach Alison "N1LL" Santos and added the former w7m esports player Gleidson "GdNN1" Nunes to replace him. Additionally, they decided to compete under the name of RazaH Company Academy in the Six Invitational 2025 South America Finals. Finally, the team won the qualifier after victories against Keyd Stars and Black Dragons.

Storylines and data

Here are the most important storylines to follow in Six Invitational 2025 Group C:

Expect the unexpected . In Manchester, PSG Talon took down the eventual grand finalists Team BDS with an overtime victory on Oregon. In Montreal, Team Falcons defeated DarkZero Esports on Border.

. In Manchester, PSG Talon took down the eventual grand finalists Team BDS with an overtime victory on Oregon. In Montreal, Team Falcons defeated DarkZero Esports on Border. Manchester redemption . Team BDS knocked out DarkZero Esports of the BLAST R6 Major Manchester after a 2-0 victory in their semifinal clash. They haven't met since then.

. Team BDS knocked out DarkZero Esports of the BLAST R6 Major Manchester after a 2-0 victory in their semifinal clash. They haven't met since then. Bring me back to Manchester. PSG Talon's only two victories at the BLAST R6 Major Manchester came against Group C sides Team BDS and E1 Sports, now known as RazaH Company.

