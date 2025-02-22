"We're just happy and proud of what we did": LiKefac and BriD's reaction after Six Invitational 2025 defeat against FaZe Clan

In Boston, in front of a sold out crowd in the MGM Music Hall, Team BDS fell against FaZe Clan in what was the roster's first defeat in the competition since PSG Talon's thrilling 2-1 win in the group stage.

After winning the Upper Bracket, the Europeans earned the right to pick the first map of the series, as they went for Chalet – a map the Brazilians had banned from every Six Invitational 2025 match. Following the bans of Lair and Border, the Brazilians picked Consulate, right before the teams banned Kafe Dostoyevsky and Bank. Finally, Team BDS picked Nighthaven Labs and FaZe Clan picked Clubhouse; Skyscraper would be the decider.

Surprisingly enough, Chalet was closer than expected as the Brazilians pushed Team BDS to maximum overtime, which saw them reaching the sixteenth round. After getting an early advantage, the Brazilians tied up the series with a narrow win on Consulate.

Team BDS' chances of winning the game took a harsh twist on Nighthaven Labs as the Brazilians, commanded by an extraordinary José “Cyber” Ramos, took down the French-majority roster. Last but not least, the Brazilians became world champions with a 7-4 win on Clubhouse, a map they have won 18 out of 22 times since October 2023.

At the end of the day, history is written by the winners. While it may sound like a cliché, this popular saying doesn't just perfectly describe Team BDS defeat against FaZe Clan but also the roster's entire season: the Europeans were three wins away from winning absolutely everything there was to win, only three wins away from surpassing w7m esports' dynasty one year later.

Instead, this season will go down as the campaign where Thiago “Handy” Ferreira lifted the hammer one year after his brother. People will remember it as the season where FaZe Clan's investment finally proved to be fruitful; and Team BDS, despite being recognized as a powerhouse, will be remembered as the team that can only get the job done in Riyadh, a team that struggles when history is written.

Regardless of their outcomes, four back-to-back grand finals and above USD$1M in prize pool alone can't be ignored in the esports industry. Furthermore, it's the first French-majority roster to reach a Six Invitational grand final, and the first European lineup to do so since G2 Esports in 2023.

To top it off, Team BDS' defeat has already given us what will be next year's main storyline: the Europeans, including three of the most prestigious French players in the scene, will try to redeem themselves next year in front of a home crowd, as the Six Invitational 2026 will be played in Paris. Certainly, it feels like it's written in the stars, just like the Ferreira's storyline.

Following the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2025 Grand Final, SiegeGG interviewed Théo "LikEfac" Mariano and Loïc "BriD" Chongthep to know more about the team's performance in the match and what this result means to them.

Note: Answers with "L" are by LikEfac, answers with "B" are by BriD.

After winning the Upper Bracket you had an advantage in the map ban phase. Chalet is a pick that they probably expected, so how did you get ready for Chalet, and did you expect it to be so close?

Nighthaven Labs was where everything changed. In the first round, Cyber went berserk with Ela, and he turned around a clutch situation that proved to be differential. Could you drive us through that round, and what happened in the end?

After losing Nighthaven Labs, which was your pick, you headed to one of FaZe Clan's favorites, Clubhouse. How was the team feeling?

Talking about Clubhouse, there was this round on the Basement Bomb where you kill the guy with the defuser in Blue, the Blitz goes, picks up the defuser, and you expect him to start the plant… but that wasn't the case. That's when the Smoke runs to kill the planter, just to get killed as the attacker was waiting for the run. Could you talk about the end of the round and how did that affect you ahead of the end of the game?

Despite the hard end to the series, this is the best result by a French-majority roster at any Six Invitational. How important is this for you and the rest of your teammates?

It has been the first year for Team BDS playing with English comms, as you signed Yuzus and Solotov. In this initial season, you have reached four grand finals, which means you have gone through four deep international runs, which translates to plenty of time together in and outside the server. How has the adaptation been and how would you describe this first season together?

Unfortunately for Team BDS' fans, the Europeans won't be able to redeem themselves until May 2025, when they compete in Reload. The tournament, which will be played in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, will kick off the esports season shortly after the conclusion of the Challenger Series.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, the future of Rainbow Six Siege, and the transfer window,