Six Invitational 2025 Finals Day 2 SiegeGG MVP: Handy

FaZe Clan's Thiago "Handy" Ferreira has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP of Day 2 of the Six Invitational 2025 Finals after his performances against Unwanted and FURIA Esports.
For the second year in a row, the Brazilians have reached the Six Invitational 2025 grand final and Handy has had a huge say in the penultimate day of action. He scored the best and second-best SiegeGG ratings against Unwanted and FURIA Esports, respectively.
Here's a look at the average stats of the Brazilian in the final two matches of FaZe Clan in the Lower Bracket:
- SiegeGG rating: 1.26
- KD (+/-): 40-28 (+12)
- Entry: 6-2 (+4)
- KOST: 82%
- KPR: 0.93
- Survival: 35%
- Plants: 1
- Operators mained: Hibana and Mute against Unwanted, Buck and Mute against FURIA Esports.
