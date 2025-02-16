Skip navigation (Press enter)
Six Invitational 2025 Finals Day 2 SiegeGG MVP: Handy

The Brazilian was crucial in FaZe Clan's wins.

Handy at the Six Invitational 2025
David Via

FaZe Clan's Thiago "Handy" Ferreira has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP of Day 2 of the Six Invitational 2025 Finals after his performances against Unwanted and FURIA Esports.

For the second year in a row, the Brazilians have reached the Six Invitational 2025 grand final and Handy has had a huge say in the penultimate day of action. He scored the best and second-best SiegeGG ratings against Unwanted and FURIA Esports, respectively.

Here's a look at the average stats of the Brazilian in the final two matches of FaZe Clan in the Lower Bracket:

  • SiegeGG rating: 1.26
  • KD (+/-): 40-28 (+12)
  • Entry: 6-2 (+4)
  • KOST: 82%
  • KPR: 0.93
  • Survival: 35%
  • Plants: 1
  • Operators mained: Hibana and Mute against Unwanted, Buck and Mute against FURIA Esports.

Before Handy, here's the list of the players who have been named SiegeGG MVP at the Six Invitational 2025:

