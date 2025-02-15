Skip navigation (Press enter)
Six Invitational 2025 Finals Day 1 SiegeGG MVP: Dream

The American was the best player of the day.

Dream at the Six Invitational 2025 Finals
David Via

Unwanted's Mitch "Dream" Malson has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP of Day 1 of the Six Invitational 2025 Finals after his performance against RazaH Company.

The American player was picked up by the BLAST R6 Major Manchester champions alongside Adam "Atom" Gutiérrez following the departures of Shaun "Gunnar" Pottorff and Ayden "dfuzr" Gabari. However, despite only having two months to adapt to his new teammates, it's fair to say the former Oxygen Esports player has been extremely consistent in Boston.

Against the Brazilians, the 25-year-old had a dream performance in front of the team's home crowd as they are now the fans' favourite. Here are the stats of Dream against RazaH Company:

  • SiegeGG rating: 1.32
  • KD (+/-): 18-11 (+7)
  • Entry: 3-1 (+2)
  • KOST: 80%
  • KPR: 0.90
  • Survival: 45%
  • Clutches: 1
  • Operators mained: Zofia and Bandit

Before Dream, here's the list of the players who have been named SiegeGG MVP at the Six Invitational 2025:

