Six Invitational 2025 Asia Closed Qualifier: Everything you need to know

Following the conclusion of the regional leagues and the two seasonal BLAST R6 Majors, the Global Standings got locked as the best 16 rosters on it qualified for the Six Invitational 2025.

However, that's not the teams' only chance to clinch a Six Invitational 2025 spot. Teams will have a final shot at it at the regional qualifiers, which will kick off this month.

The APAC region includes four closed qualifiers as all Japan, South Korea, Oceania, and Asia have their own. The winner of each closer qualifier will be invited to compete at the Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals, where the victorious side will qualify for the Six Invitational 2025.

Keep on reading to know more about the Six Invitational 2025 Asia Closed Qualifier:

Dates

The Six Invitational 2025 Asia Closed Qualifier will be played between December 20 and December 21. All of the matches will be online.

Format

The Six Invitational 2025 Asia Closed Qualifier will have a double-elimination bracket with BO3 matches. The winner will represent Asia in the Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals.

Teams

The Six Invitational 2025 Asia Closed Qualifier will include eight teams. So far, only four teams have been confirmed. While Elevate was invited to it after finishing as the best South Asian roster outside of the Global Standings' Top 16, ScoobyDooBdoo, FURY, and NoCap R6 qualified through the first open qualifier. The second open qualifier is set to be played between December 13 and December 14.

Let's have a look at all of the teams that will participate in the Six Invitational 2025 Asia Closed Qualifier:

Elevate

Elevate's first stage saw the professional debuts of the two former European Tier 2 players Chow "Mcie" Pak-him and Alex "Shed" Moore as well as the debut of the Singaporean talent Nor "Nhaiqal" Haiqal.

Although the team finished in third place in the Asia League 2024 Stage 1 and missed out on the Esports World Cup 2024, the team ended up dethroning Bleed Esports with a 2-1 victory in the Asia League 2024 Stage 2 grand finals.

Unfortunately, the team's 1-3 run in the BLAST R6 Major Montreal Phase 2 wasn't enough to qualify for the Six Invitational 2025 through the Global Standings.

ScoobyDooBdoo

The organization-less roster ScoobyDooBdoo stole the show in the first open qualifier after taking the first seed following victories against Knock Knock and FURY.

The starting roster of ScoobyDooBdoo includes the former Rival Esports players Wu "JackyWu" Jhih-ying and Chen "AZuKi" Kuan-hsun, the former Elevate player BarcodeOP, and the Thai duo of dmonr and Prin "Roldinii" Boonnart.

FURY

The Thai roster finished in second place in the first open qualifier after a maximum overtime defeat against ScoobyDooBdoo.

The team's last international performance was in the Six Invitational 2024 when the roster finished in 16th - 13th place. Almost a year later and after missing out on the BLAST R6 Major Manchester and the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, the Thai squad has a last chance to make it internationally this season.

NoCapR6

NoCapR6 finished in third place in the first open qualifier after falling against FURY and beating Knock Knock in the third-place match.

Except for Pattaradanai "LebyRinth" Ponsup, every player in the team competed in at least one Six Invitational under Elevate. The Six Invitational 2025 Asia Closed Qualifier is the first bracket to beat to return to the big stage.

We will update this article with more information about the involved teams as soon as the open qualifiers conclude. Until then, make sure to check out our Six Invitational 2025 guide and our social media channels.