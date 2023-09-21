Six Invitational 2024 to be played in São Paulo

Ubisoft has unveiled the location for the Six Invitational 2024, as the hammer will head to São Paulo, Brazil, in February.

The LAN Phase of the Six Invitational 2024 will be played in the Ginásio do Ibirapuera, a stadium with a 10,200-people capacity.

This will be Brazil's first international Rainbow Six Siege event since the Pro League Season 8 Finals, which took place in Rio de Janeiro in Nov. 2018. Back then, G2 Esports defeated the Brazilian roster of FaZe Clan.

Although we don't know yet what teams will compete for the hammer in February, the Global Standings will be closed after the conclusion of the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta. The competition celebrated in the United States will take place in November.

