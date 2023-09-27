BLAST R6 Major Atlanta: Everything We Know So Far

The BLAST R6 Major Atlanta will be Rainbow Six Siege's second international competition of the BLAST Siege calendar, with the first being the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen.

It will be the team's final chance to collect SI Points, as the global standings to qualify for the Six Invitational 2024 will close after the tournament's grand final.

Here's everything we know so far about the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta.

Player Interviews

Here are all of our pre-Atlanta Major SiegeGG interviews written so far, including information about all the teams competing in the tournament!

Europe

Brazil

North America

Japan

CYCLOPS athlete gaming : "We are gonna do our very best in Atlanta Major to qualify for SI 2024": Arcully talks about CAG and their chances to qualify for the Six Invitational 2024

South Korea

South Asia

LATAM

MENA

Teams

So far, four rosters have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta. Here are all of the teams that will participate in November's competition.

#flag@20:eu Europe

Europe League Stage 2 Champion: Virtus.pro (Phase 2)

Europe League Stage 2 Runner-up: Team BDS (Phase 2)

Europe League Stage 2 Third Place: Wolves Esports (Phase 1)

Europe League Stage 2 LCQ: G2 Esports (Phase 1)

#flag@20:us North America

North America League Stage 2 Champion: Soniqs (Phase 2)

North America League Runner-up: M80 (Phase 2)

North America League Stage 2 Third Place: DarkZero Esports (Phase 1)

North America League Stage 2 LCQ: Spacestation Gaming (Phase 1)

#flag@20:br Brazil

Brazil League Stage 2 Champion: FaZe Clan (Phase 2)

Brazil League Stage 2 Runner-up: w7m esports (Phase 2)

Brazil League Stage 2 Third Place: Ninjas in Pyjamas (Phase 1)

Brazil League Stage 2 LCQ: LOS (Phase 1)

#flag@20:jp Japan

Japan League Stage 2 Champion: SCARZ (Phase 2)

Japan League Stage 2 Champion: CYCLOPS athlete gaming (Phase 1)

Japan League Stage 2 LCQ: Crest Gaming Lst (Phase 1)

#flag@20:kr South Korea

South Korea League Stage 2 Champion: DPlus (Phase 2)

South Korea League Stage 2 Champion: SANDBOX Gaming (Phase 1)

South Korea League Stage 2 LCQ: Talon Esports (Phase 1)

South Asia

Asia League Stage 2 LCQ Champion: FURY (Phase 1)

Asia League Stage 2 LCQ Runner-up: Bleed Esports (Phase 1)

#flag@20:mx #flag@20:ar Latinamerica

LATAM League Stage 2 Champion: Alpha Atheris (Phase 1)

LATAM League Stage 2 LCQ: Knights (Phase 1)

#flag@20:au Oceania

Oceania League Stage 1 Champion: Team Bliss (Phase 1)

#flag@20:sa MENA

MENA League Stage 2 Champion: Geekay Esports (Phase 1)

Group Stage

Following the conclusion of the Brazil League Last Chance Qualifiers, the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta Phase 1 draw took place.

The first phase of the tournament will be played from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1. For more information about the dates, keep on reading!

Dates

The BLAST R6 Major Atlanta will be played from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12. Here's how each phase will be divided:

Phase 1: Oct. 31 to Nov. 1

Phase 2: Nov. 3 to Nov. 7

Phase 3: Nov. 10 to Nov. 12

Both Phase 1 and Phase 2 will be behind closed doors. Meanwhile, the Playoffs will be open to the public, as they will take place in the Gas South Arena.

Prize Pool

The BLAST R6 Major Atlanta will have a US$750,000 prize pool. It's still unclear how the money will be split between the teams. However, this is how it was divided at the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen:

1st: US$207,000

2nd: US$87,000

3rd - 4th: US$47,000

5th - 8th: US$27,000

9th - 11th: US$20,000

12th - 14th: US$18,000

15th - 16th: US$16,000

17th - 20th: US$14,500

21st - 24th: US$12,500

Moreover, this is how the Six Invitational points should be distributed: