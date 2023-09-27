BLAST R6 Major Atlanta: Everything We Know So Far

The BLAST R6 Major Atlanta will be Rainbow Six Siege's second international competition of the BLAST Siege calendar, with the first being the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen.
It will be the team's final chance to collect SI Points, as the global standings to qualify for the Six Invitational 2024 will close after the tournament's grand final.
Here's everything we know so far about the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta.
Player Interviews
Here are all of our pre-Atlanta Major SiegeGG interviews written so far, including information about all the teams competing in the tournament!
Europe
- G2 Esports : "If they come for the kings, they better not miss": Doki talks about Ramalho and UUNO's adaptations, world champions feel confident heading to Atlanta
Brazil
- Ninjas in Pyjamas : "If there's a game to play, there's hope": Ninjas in Pyjamas ready for Atlanta after Copenhagen and Riyadh performances
- LOS : "Our main objective is winning the Major": Dash talks about LOS as they head to Atlanta with their Six Invitational 2024 hopes well alive
North America
- DarkZero Esports : "Everyone on this team is hungry and motivated": Ryce talks about his first North America League split, player and team ready heading to Atlanta
Japan
- CYCLOPS athlete gaming : "We are gonna do our very best in Atlanta Major to qualify for SI 2024": Arcully talks about CAG and their chances to qualify for the Six Invitational 2024
- Crest Gaming Lst : "Whether we win or not, I'm sure this will be a great experience for us": Wh1skey talks about Crest Gaming Lst ahead of team's international debut
South Korea
- Talon Esports : "We have had a lot of scrims with the two Asian teams": Talon Esports' player Misa ready ahead of international debut in Atlanta
South Asia
- FURY : "The reason for our success in Stage 2 was expanding our map pool": Lycolis goes through Stage 2 after FURY's Asia LCQ win
- Bleed Esports : “I don’t think the skill difference between regions right now is that high”: Bleed Esports international debut to come in Atlanta after Asia LCQ dilemma
LATAM
- Alpha Atheris : "We knew we had the potential to win the league": Toski about Alpha Atheris' improvement and what's to come in Atlanta
MENA
- Geekay Esports : "If the MENA region is given a chance, I guarantee you they'll shine": X.Ke speaks about MENA and Europe's influence on the team's improvement
Teams
So far, four rosters have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta. Here are all of the teams that will participate in November's competition.
#flag@20:eu Europe
- Europe League Stage 2 Champion: Virtus.pro (Phase 2)
- Europe League Stage 2 Runner-up: Team BDS (Phase 2)
- Europe League Stage 2 Third Place: Wolves Esports (Phase 1)
- Europe League Stage 2 LCQ: G2 Esports (Phase 1)
#flag@20:us North America
- North America League Stage 2 Champion: Soniqs (Phase 2)
- North America League Runner-up: M80 (Phase 2)
- North America League Stage 2 Third Place: DarkZero Esports (Phase 1)
- North America League Stage 2 LCQ: Spacestation Gaming (Phase 1)
#flag@20:br Brazil
- Brazil League Stage 2 Champion: FaZe Clan (Phase 2)
- Brazil League Stage 2 Runner-up: w7m esports (Phase 2)
- Brazil League Stage 2 Third Place: Ninjas in Pyjamas (Phase 1)
- Brazil League Stage 2 LCQ: LOS (Phase 1)
#flag@20:jp Japan
- Japan League Stage 2 Champion: SCARZ (Phase 2)
- Japan League Stage 2 Champion: CYCLOPS athlete gaming (Phase 1)
- Japan League Stage 2 LCQ: Crest Gaming Lst (Phase 1)
#flag@20:kr South Korea
- South Korea League Stage 2 Champion: DPlus (Phase 2)
- South Korea League Stage 2 Champion: SANDBOX Gaming (Phase 1)
- South Korea League Stage 2 LCQ: Talon Esports (Phase 1)
South Asia
- Asia League Stage 2 LCQ Champion: FURY (Phase 1)
- Asia League Stage 2 LCQ Runner-up: Bleed Esports (Phase 1)
#flag@20:mx #flag@20:ar Latinamerica
- LATAM League Stage 2 Champion: Alpha Atheris (Phase 1)
- LATAM League Stage 2 LCQ: Knights (Phase 1)
#flag@20:au Oceania
- Oceania League Stage 1 Champion: Team Bliss (Phase 1)
#flag@20:sa MENA
- MENA League Stage 2 Champion: Geekay Esports (Phase 1)
Group Stage
Following the conclusion of the Brazil League Last Chance Qualifiers, the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta Phase 1 draw took place.
The first phase of the tournament will be played from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1. For more information about the dates, keep on reading!
Dates
The BLAST R6 Major Atlanta will be played from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12. Here's how each phase will be divided:
- Phase 1: Oct. 31 to Nov. 1
- Phase 2: Nov. 3 to Nov. 7
- Phase 3: Nov. 10 to Nov. 12
Both Phase 1 and Phase 2 will be behind closed doors. Meanwhile, the Playoffs will be open to the public, as they will take place in the Gas South Arena.
Prize Pool
The BLAST R6 Major Atlanta will have a US$750,000 prize pool. It's still unclear how the money will be split between the teams. However, this is how it was divided at the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen:
- 1st: US$207,000
- 2nd: US$87,000
- 3rd - 4th: US$47,000
- 5th - 8th: US$27,000
- 9th - 11th: US$20,000
- 12th - 14th: US$18,000
- 15th - 16th: US$16,000
- 17th - 20th: US$14,500
- 21st - 24th: US$12,500
Moreover, this is how the Six Invitational points should be distributed:
- 1st: 350 SI Points
- 2nd: 265 SI Points
- 3rd - 4th: 200 SI Points
- 5th - 8th: 140 SI Points
- 9th - 11th: 105 SI Points
- 12th - 14th: 85 SI Points
- 15th - 16th: 75 SI Points
- 17th - 20th: 55 SI Points
- 21st - 24th: 35 SI Points