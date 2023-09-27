Skip navigation (Press enter)
BLAST R6 Major Atlanta: Everything We Know So Far

The BLAST R6 Major Atlanta is around the corner.

David Via

The BLAST R6 Major Atlanta will be Rainbow Six Siege's second international competition of the BLAST Siege calendar, with the first being the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen.

It will be the team's final chance to collect SI Points, as the global standings to qualify for the Six Invitational 2024 will close after the tournament's grand final.

Here's everything we know so far about the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta.

Player Interviews

Here are all of our pre-Atlanta Major SiegeGG interviews written so far, including information about all the teams competing in the tournament!

Europe

Brazil

North America

Japan

South Korea

South Asia

LATAM

MENA

Teams

So far, four rosters have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta. Here are all of the teams that will participate in November's competition.

#flag@20:eu Europe

  • Europe League Stage 2 Champion: Virtus.pro (Phase 2)
  • Europe League Stage 2 Runner-up: Team BDS (Phase 2)
  • Europe League Stage 2 LCQ: G2 Esports (Phase 1)
#flag@20:us North America

  • North America League Stage 2 Champion: Soniqs (Phase 2)
  • North America League Runner-up: M80 (Phase 2)
#flag@20:br Brazil

  • Brazil League Stage 2 Champion: FaZe Clan (Phase 2)
  • Brazil League Stage 2 LCQ: LOS (Phase 1)
#flag@20:jp Japan

  • Japan League Stage 2 Champion: SCARZ (Phase 2)
#flag@20:kr South Korea

  • South Korea League Stage 2 Champion: DPlus (Phase 2)
South Asia

  • Asia League Stage 2 LCQ Champion: FURY (Phase 1)
#flag@20:mx #flag@20:ar Latinamerica

  • LATAM League Stage 2 LCQ: Knights (Phase 1)
#flag@20:au Oceania

  • Oceania League Stage 1 Champion: Team Bliss (Phase 1)
#flag@20:sa MENA

Group Stage

Following the conclusion of the Brazil League Last Chance Qualifiers, the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta Phase 1 draw took place.

The first phase of the tournament will be played from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1. For more information about the dates, keep on reading!

Dates

The BLAST R6 Major Atlanta will be played from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12. Here's how each phase will be divided:

  • Phase 1: Oct. 31 to Nov. 1
  • Phase 2: Nov. 3 to Nov. 7
  • Phase 3: Nov. 10 to Nov. 12

Both Phase 1 and Phase 2 will be behind closed doors. Meanwhile, the Playoffs will be open to the public, as they will take place in the Gas South Arena.

Prize Pool

The BLAST R6 Major Atlanta will have a US$750,000 prize pool. It's still unclear how the money will be split between the teams. However, this is how it was divided at the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen:

  • 1st: US$207,000
  • 2nd: US$87,000
  • 3rd - 4th: US$47,000
  • 5th - 8th: US$27,000
  • 9th - 11th: US$20,000
  • 12th - 14th: US$18,000
  • 15th - 16th: US$16,000
  • 17th - 20th: US$14,500
  • 21st - 24th: US$12,500

Moreover, this is how the Six Invitational points should be distributed:

  • 1st: 350 SI Points
  • 2nd: 265 SI Points
  • 3rd - 4th: 200 SI Points
  • 5th - 8th: 140 SI Points
  • 9th - 11th: 105 SI Points
  • 12th - 14th: 85 SI Points
  • 15th - 16th: 75 SI Points
  • 17th - 20th: 55 SI Points
  • 21st - 24th: 35 SI Points
