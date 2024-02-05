Six Invitational 2024 talent list unveiled

Banner Image: Ubisoft / Kiril B. @ItsKirillVision

Rainbow Six Siege announced the talent lineup for the Six Invitational 2024, which will take place in São Paulo, Brazil. The list of names includes the hosts announced on Feb. 3 and a wider list of analysts, casters, and more.

The return of Ghassan "Milosh" Finge to the Rainbow Six Siege scene as a host was welcomed by the community with open arms. Additionally, the list of talent announced earlier today includes the names of other personalities like Niclas "Pengu" Mouritzen, Parker "Interro" Mackay, the current Six Invitational 2023 champion Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten, Derry "Dezachu" Holt, and more.

The Six Invitational 2024 will kick off on Feb. 13 and last until Feb. 25. During the event, the best twenty teams on the Global Standings will meet for a chance to lift the most prestigious trophy in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, the sledgehammer.