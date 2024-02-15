Six Invitational 2024 Day 2 SiegeGG MVP: Mowwwgli

Banner Image: Ubisoft / @ericananmalay

Dahmani "Mowwwgli" Yanis' performance for Wolves Esports against Team Bliss on Day 2 of the Six Invitational 2024 was a brilliant individual display by the 21-year-old. The Frenchman gathered 40 kills in 24 rounds against the Australian roster, averaging a KPR of 1.54 and a SiegeGG rating of 1.76.

With this performance, the French player currently averages the best SiegeGG rating in the competition (1.40), closely followed by Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli (1.37), Ben "CTZN" McMillan (1.28), and Nathan "Nafe" Sharp (1.28).

It's worth mentioning Nafe's performance for DarkZero Esports against Ninjas in Pyjamas, as the British player led the Americans with a SiegeGG rating of 1.52 in the player's second match for the purple squad.

Curiously enough, we chose Wolves Esports' player Jimmy "DEADSHT" Vojtasik as the best player of Day 1. Will we have another Wolves Esports player joining the MVP list tomorrow?