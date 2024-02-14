Six Invitational 2024 Day 1 SiegeGG MVP: DEADSHT

Banner Image: Ubisoft / @ericananmalay

Jimmy "DEADSHT" Vojtasik is SiegeGG's MVP for Day 1 of the Six Invitational 2024 following his performance against Spacestation Gaming. The Swiss player was a crucial part of Wolves Esports' 2-1 victory against Spacestation Gaming.

Overall, the European averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.40 across the three maps played. He finished the series with a K-D of 40-22 (+18) and an entry balance of 4-1 (+3).

The wolf's best round of the match was during Kafe's overtime. The Swiss player was left alone with the defuser in hand and two opponents left, who were Spacestation's most deadly players with a combined number of frags of 20.

Fortunately for Wolves Esports, DEADSHT clutch put the Europeans in front with a 7-6 advantage on the scoreboard. The team closed the map in the next round, which included a hat trick of kills for the Swiss.

With this win, Wolves Esports forced the third map of the series. Eventually, the Europeans won the match after the team's 7-2 victory on Consulate.