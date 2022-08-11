Skip navigation (Press enter)
Six Berlin Major watch parties announced

Here's who have been granted with watch party rights.

David Via

Watch Parties are back for the Berlin Major! Ubisoft has announced the official list of channels that will be allowed to broadcast the matches that take place in Berlin from Aug. 15 to Aug. 21.

The list includes a wide range of popular names in the scene, including content creators, players, former players, and even members of the Berlin Major talent.

Despite the great number of names on the list, it is worth mentioning that Ubisoft has decided to reduce the number of Watch Parties compared to the Charlotte Major.

After missing out on the Berlin Major, Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski has been given watch party rights to broadcast the event. Meanwhile, Twitch streamers Macie Jay, AnneMunition, RazaH, and former professional players Ville "SHA77E" Palola, Alex "z1ronic" Dalgaard-Hansen, and Yeray "DriD" González have also been granted watch party rights.

