Rainbow Six Siege announces the return of Watch Parties ahead of the Charlotte Major

Rainbow Six Siege' official esports Twitter account has officialized the return of watch parties ahead of the Charlotte Major, which will be played from May 16 to May 22. Here is everything we know about the upcoming watch parties.

What are Rainbow Six Siege watch parties?

Rainbow Six Siege watch parties are special broadcasts where a streamer — usually a public figure in the scene — has the right to stream any Rainbow Six Siege match of a certain competition.

Watch parties are a great way to enjoy the Major experience from home. Viewers have the chance to see their favorite content creators and professionals watching and talking about the events happening in the venue.

While you will always be able to follow the games from Rainbow Six Siege's official Twitch channels Rainbow6 and Rainbow6bravo, watch parties offer you the chance to enjoy completely different insight and commentary, as well as hang with a specific community.

Who will be able to stream Rainbow Six Siege watch parties?

This time, the list has many well-known content creators, including former Rainbow Six Siege world champion Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten, current Team Liquid streamer Rafael "RazaH" Ribeiro, Spacestation Gaming coach Justin "Lycan" Woods, Maciej "MacieJay" Dzikowski, among many others.

The list is full of people who can offer different insights about the game — regional casters, professional players, coaches, and content creators. This opens viewers the door to a wide range of points of view, being able to choose between a more professional or a more casual one.

It is worth noting Tobias "BikiniBodhi" André's absence, who two months ago announced he was temporarily banned from Siege activities until June 2022.

Overall, Rainbow Six Siege watch parties are a great way to experience any Rainbow Six Siege competition. It's up to you to explore and decide what channel has the best content in store!