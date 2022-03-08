BikiniBodhi announces temporary ban from Siege activities until June 2022, charm disabled

Banner Image: R6esports / Kiril. B

Tobias "BikiniBodhi" André announced earlier today a temporary suspension "from any Ubisoft and Siege activities until June 18th, 2022," which also includes "getting early access to Season 2."

That's not all, as the Swedish content creator's in-game charm will be "disabled" until then.

Why is BikiniBodhi banned from Rainbow Six Siege?

This ban comes as a result of BikiniBodhi's controversial takes on the United Arab Emirates, which was originally chosen as the country to celebrate the August Major.

However, Ubisoft reverted the decision following the comments, complaints, and petitions from the majority of the Siege community.

On Feb. 23, Bikinibodhi admitted that he will be "stepping down from representing their org [Fnatic] in the upcoming days," which shows how the streamer has always been kind on accepting the responsibility of his words.

Who is BikiniBodhi?

BikiniBodhi is a streamer and a creative director at Flat Tail Studios, according to his Twitter biography. Arguably, he is one of the most recognizable faces in the game as his YouTube channel currently has 1.67M followers. Plain and simple, he is a connection between the casual world and the professional scene.

That was exactly his goal at the Sweden Major. Bikini admitted in a pre-event SiegeGG interview that his main goal was to "bridge the two communities together."

BikiniBodhi has also played in various important show matches, including the ones played in the Six Invitational 2020 and the Six Invitational 2021. While 2021's was online, the game played in 2020 took place in the main stage.

I have Bikini's charm... Will it get removed?

If your main concern is the future of the charm, don't worry about it. The charm won't be removed from the game but it will be "unobtainable" until June 18, as Bikini explained on Twitter.